The Greeneville Board of Education approved its $35.6 million budget in a called session Monday.
The balanced budget for Greeneville City Schools’ 2023-24 fiscal year will be presented to the Greeneville City Council in a hearing on May 23.
Highlights of the budget include a 5% raise for teachers and a $1 per hour raise for hourly non-certified employees, according to Ellen Lipe, GCS chief financial officer, who presented the budget at a school board workshop on May 8.
Chairman Cindy Luttrell said the budget reflects the board’s commitment to employees with a pay raise to “take care of them because they take care of our students every day.”
The school district does not plan to ask for a change in funding from the Town of Greeneville and has budgeted the regular city appropriation of $5,915,909, according to Lipe.
The largest line item under expenses is nearly half of the total, $17,032,304 for “Regular Instruction.”
Other expenditure line items of note are $2.6 million for special education, $2.3 million for operation of plant, $2 million for office of principal, $1.16 million for transporation, and $1.1 million for technology.
The bulk of revenue can be found in three line items: $19.7 million for state education funds and other state revenues, $8.4 million for local taxes, and $6.3 million for city appropriation, indirect cost and insurance recovery.
The 2023-24 budget is an increase of $3.5 million from the school district’s 2022-23 approved budget, which was balanced at $32,030,081.
In other business, the board recognized Character Education Award winners. (See related story).
Also recognized were 25 Greeneville High School students who scored 30 or higher on the ACT college entrance exam: William Armstrong, Anna Benson, Madelyn Bowman, Marali Burns, Brennan Casebier, Ainsley Ford, Cooper Graham, Marlee Gross, Maggie Hartman, Zachary Hayes, Luke Herrell, Joshua Hyde, Kaitlyn Marion, Dalaina Martin, Zachary Neesen, Allison Rai, Asher Rogers, Caroline Sauceman, Faith Schubert, Andrew Shelton, Levi Tipton, Kaden Triebel, Alden Wakefield, Madison Wilkerson, and Nicholas Write.
Dr. Suzanne Bryant, assistant director for instruction, said these students are in an elite group of the top 5% in the nation for ACT scores. Thirty-six is a perfect ACT score.
The board also voted to change the 2024 graduation date for GHS due to scheduling conflicts with state sports tournaments.
The new date will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, according to Director of Schools Steve Starnes.
He noted a committee had studied the schedule and selected that date.
The board voted to spend $247,500 for 750 student laptops.
The Dell devices, priced at $330 each, are for students at Greeneville Middle School, according to Beverly Miller, chief technology officer.
Miller said a combination of textbook and information technology funds will be used the make the purchase.
The board also voted to spend $43,205 for a new Ford F150 maintenance truck and $27,200 for 80 new phone handsets. Both purchases are to replace aging items, according to Miller, the truck being 16 years old and the phones being 10-12 years old.
A job description for the new position of Work Based Learning teacher was approved by the board.
The new position at GHS is part of the $1 million Innovative School Models grant from the Tennessee Department of Education designed to increase Career and Technical Education (CTE) offerings for students.
The board approved minor revisions to its policy on employee drug and alcohol testing. The main change was in the value of property damage caused by an accident that would constitute the need for testing.
The amount was increased from $200 to $1,000. Starnes gave an example of someone tripping and damaging an iPad as exceeding the previous $200 amount.
The final action item was approval of joining the Frantz Law Group’s Social Media Litigation to purse damages on behalf of public entities.
Starnes explained the litigation is related to a mental health crisis in which students are developing depression, anxiety, and other conditions due to addiction to social media.
The litigation is against Meta (Facebook), Instagram, Tik Tok, and others, Starnes said.
Frantz Law Group is the same firm that reached a settlement for schools regarding student addiction to JUUL vaping devices, according to Starnes.
In addition to ACT scores and Character Education, the board recognized Microsoft Academy Scholars and winners of the Tennessee Math Teachers Association contest at Tusculum University. The TMTA winners appeared in The Sun on April 19. The Microsoft Scholars will appear in a future edition.