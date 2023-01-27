A resolution asking the Tennessee General Assembly to amend the controversial Third Grade Retention Law was adopted Thursday night by the Greeneville Board of Education.
The retention law, officially called the Tennessee Learning Loss and Remediation Act, has caused much concern among parents and educators due to the likelihood of it causing a high number of students to fail third grade.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes called the law one of the hottest topics the school system has dealt with this year.
The law requires retention for students who perform in the bottom two out of four performance levels on the English/Language Arts (ELA) portion of state achievement tests administered in April.
The resolution calls for allowing “school districts to make retention decisions for all students based upon the totality of data, discussion among stakeholders, and the expertise of education professionals regarding the best interests of each student."
On Jan. 11, State Rep. David Hawk filed a bill to amend the law by allowing local school systems, instead of the Tennessee Department of Education, to determine whether a third-grade student should be retained based on their annual achievement test scores.
According to the Tennessee General Assembly's website, Hawk's bill was assigned to the Education Instruction Subcommittee on Jan. 24.
In fall 2022, Hawk attended several parent meetings organized by Greeneville City Schools to listen to concerns regarding the new retention law.
At a nearly two-hour session held Nov. 1 at EastView Elementary School, Dr. Suzanne Bryant, GCS assistant director for instruction, explained how the retention law works.
After students take the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP)/TNReady assessment in April, they are assigned to one of four performance levels: Below Expectations, Approaching Expectations, Meets Expectations, or Exceeds Expectations in each subject area.
Students scoring Below or Approaching Expectations in ELA will be required to repeat third grade, she said, noting that the approaching category is “huge,” ranging from the 30th to 67th percentile.
As a result, more than 60% of third graders across the state will be impacted by the law, Bryant said.
One of the biggest concerns is that students, including high performers, will fail because they struggle on one portion of one test.
“The TCAP/TNReady assessment is very rigorous, and third grade is the first time a student will take this assessment,” a letter from GCS to parents explains. “The English/Language Arts assessment consists of a writing section and three multiple choice sections based on multiple reading passages. The scoring measures for Meets or Exceeds Expectations are extremely high.”
Prior to adoption Thursday night, Starnes read the resolution, which states, "the Greeneville City Schools Board of Education believes that retention decisions regarding children should be research-based, informed by multiple data sources, and include parental/guardian input; and
"WHEREAS, the Tennessee State Board of Education’s Promotion and Retention Policy 3.300 lists a minimum of factors to be considered when identifying students for retention, including:
"1. The student’s ability to perform at the expectations of the current grade-level standards;
"2. The results of local assessments, screening, or monitoring tools;
"3. State assessments, as applicable;
"4. The overall academic achievement of the student;
"5. The student’s likelihood of success with more difficult material if promoted to the next grade;
"6. The student’s attendance record; and
"7. The student’s social and emotional maturity; and
"WHEREAS, the same Tennessee State Board of Education policy notes that “Retention shall be considered only when it is in the best interests of the student;” and
"WHEREAS, retention may have adverse effects on students, including those with disabilities and at-risk students; and
"WHEREAS, other states that have adopted legislation regarding retention of third grade students have included a provision allowing school districts to promote students not proficient in ELA as measured by standardized tests based on school district data demonstrating an understanding of ELA via alternative knowledge assessments.
"NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the Greeneville City Schools Board of Education urges the General Assembly to amend Tennessee Code Annotated § 49-6-3115 to allow school districts to make retention decisions for all students based upon the totality of data, discussion among stakeholders, and the expertise of education professionals regarding the best interests of each student."
The retention law also was discussed at length during the school board's Legislative Breakfast held Jan. 13. The breakfast was attended by Hawk and State Sen. Steve Southerland, who also showed support for amending the law.
According to Hawk, discussion of the law began in 2020 as a way to combat learning loss that could be caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public opposition to the law includes a petition on the Change.org website, “Amend TCA 49-6-3115 — 3rd Grade Retention in TN,” which had received 2,563 signatures as of Friday afternoon.
The full language of the retention law can be found online by searching for Tennessee Code Annotated 49-6-3115.
A copy of Hawk’s bill to amend the law can be found at https://www.capitol.tn.gov/Bills/113/Bill/HB0093.pdf .
Chairman Cindy Luttrell asked who would receive the resolution. Starnes said he plans to send it to all members of the Education Committees in both the Tennessee House and Senate and share it with the Tennessee School Boards Association and the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents.
In other business the board approved the school system's calendar for the 2024-25 school year.
Beverly Miller, assistant director for administration, said development of the calendar involves a team of 47 individuals including parents, teachers and all classifications of employees, and a representative of the Greene County School System.
According to the approved calendar, Friday, Aug. 2, will be an abbreviated day, and Tuesday, Aug. 6, will be first full day for students.
Students will get a long Labor Day weekend as Friday, Aug. 30, is a professional learning day for teachers, and Monday, Sept. 2, is the Labor Day holiday.
Oct. 7-11 is a full week for fall break, and Monday, Oct. 14, is a professional learning day for teachers.
Wednesday, Nov. 27, through Friday, Nov. 29, is Thanksgiving Break.
Christmas Break begins with an abbreviated day on Friday, Dec. 20, and ends with an Administrative Day on Monday, Jan. 6.
Students will get a long break at Valentine's Day with Friday, Feb. 14, and Tuesday, Feb. 18, as professional learning days for teachers and Monday, Feb. 17, as the President's Day holiday.
March 17-21 is a full week for Spring Break.
Wednesday, May 21, is the last full day of school for students.
The calendar complies with all state regulations, Miller noted.
The school system’s calendars are available at its website, www.gcschools.net .
The board also approved a bid of $256,271 from Frizzell Construction of Bristol, Tennessee, for roof replacement at EastView Elementary School.
Miller said the roof would be replaced on the area of the school that houses the kitchen, cafeteria and fifth-grade addition.
The bid was recommended by BarberMcMurry Architects and includes a 30-year warranty.
Miller said the roofing project could start in late March or early April.
The board approved, on first reading, routine revisions of its policies on Credit Cards and Family and Medical Leave.
The board’s full list of policies can be found online by visiting https://tsba.net/greeneville-city-board-of-education-policy-manual/#board-operations .
The board also voted to authorize the director of schools to execute any final settlement agreement with JUUL Laboratories, Inc.
The settlement is related to a lawsuit filed by thousands of school systems, local governments, and individuals who claimed JUUL targeted young people in its advertisements for vaping projects.
The board met in closed session prior to its regular meeting to discuss the pending litigation with legal representation. A specific amount of the settlement has not been announced.
The board recognized Greeneville High School student Annika Vines for placing 10th in the state for Algebra I in the Tennessee Math Teachers Association contest. An article about Vines’ accomplishment appeared in the Dec. 1, 2022, edition of The Greeneville Sun.
Prior to adjournment, Starnes presented the school system’s new 16-page, full-color annual report. An article on the report will appear in a future edition of The Greeneville Sun.
Starnes also announced that GCS had received a grant in the amount of $85,818 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The grant is for nutrition, and Starnes commended Karen Wilhoit, school nutrition coordinator, and her staff for working to secure grant funds.
Starnes also expressed thanks to the board members in observance of School Board Appreciation Week, Jan 22-28.