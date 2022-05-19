Permanent Greeneville City Schools employees will see a 3.25% raise in the 2022-23 school year.
The city school board approved a $32 million general purpose budget for the upcoming fiscal year on Wednesday.
District CFO Ellen Lipe said an increase in local taxes shown in April’s report from the trustee allowed some new items to be added to the budget since the board’s annual spring budget workshop on May 5.
“Since we gathered last time, we received a wonderful trustee’s report for the month of April. Our local tax revenue is up $546,531 over last year, and that allowed us to add a few more items to our budget,” Lipe said.
In addition to the quarter percent raise added to the 3% raise the board discussed during the workshop, Lipe said funding is available to restore the district’s capital budget for facilities maintenance and improvements to $80,000 and to reserve $8,500 to go towards the joint cost to employ an SRO at the Greene Technology Center.
“We did have to make some adjustments on a couple other small items to make the dollars and cents add up, so we have taken out Power School EMS in the amount of $9,713, and Major Clarity for $6,000 has also been removed,” Lipe said. “Those are two smaller items, but they were in the budget we presented to you in the workshop.”
Lipe said both software programs will still be purchased through funds other than from the general purpose budget.
She said the items added since the workshop totaled $90,011.
Additionally Lipe said after making changes to the draft budget on Monday, the state released recommendations for budgeting for health insurance increases on Tuesday. She said the state recommends budgeting for a 6.1% increase in costs.
“That is about an additional $48,000 impact, and the implication is that we might have to make an adjustment next year through an amendment, but I am hopeful we will not have to make any budget cuts,” Lipe said.
She recommended approving the budget as it was reworked on Monday without the higher health insurance cost estimate.
“I could rework it and send it back to you every day until June, but we have to have a period somewhere,” said Lipe. “Many times in the past we have approved our budget without knowing this amount, and we wouldn’t have known it on Monday if we had met then.”
The board meeting was scheduled for Monday but rescheduled due to scheduling conflicts.
The board voted to approve the budget as presented Wednesday, balanced at $32,030,081. Director of Schools Steve Starnes said the school system will present the budget to the Town of Greeneville on Tuesday and the district still plans to request assistance from the town with the turf replacement at Greeneville High School’s football field.
In other business the board also approved purchases of an augmented reality sandbox for Hal Henard Elementary School at a cost of $18,050. The Topobox combines visual sensors, sand and image projection to help students explore land formations, which is a standard part of elementary curriculum, explained Assistant Director for Instruction Dr. Suzanne Bryant. Bryant said the box will go to Hal Henard but could be transported for use at other schools.
The board also approved a replacement dish machine for Highland Elementary School at a cost of $22,862, $11,700 for labor to demolish the old walk-in cooler at Greeneville Middle School that is to be replaced, five replacement Boxlight interactive whiteboard panels for Greeneville Middle School at a total cost of $17,495, a new intercom system for Hal Henard at a cost not to exceed $214,821 and 1,200 replacement Dell laptops for Greeneville High School students at a total cost of $427,200.