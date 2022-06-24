The Greeneville City School Board approved a purchase of 16 piano keyboard stations to create a piano lab at Greeneville High School during its meeting on Thursday.
Greeneville High School has active band and choir programs as well as an AP music theory course, and Beverly Miller, assistant director for administration and chief technology officer for the district, said there is great interest in the addition of a keyboarding class.
She said music instructors and leaders at the school proposed the idea of a piano lab.
“I attended a meeting about this about a year ago with our music teachers, who had this fabulous idea that they had really fleshed out and were really excited about,” Miller said. “This is an expensive technology project, but I thought they had a really great idea, so I referred them to Dr. Bryant to look at the curriculum.”
Miller said interest at the school is so great that some additional keyboards were added to the initial request.
“We were originally looking at a smaller size lab, but Beth Ricker, who has been running our master schedule, said student requests were just so extensive and so many students are interested, so we added a few more units to the package,” Miller said. “We are proposing 16 physical keyboards and a teacher station, which will allow the teacher to send and receive information from student devices.”
Director of Schools Steve Starnes said the school plans to offer three keyboarding classes in 2022-23.
“There is very high interest, so we are proposing three sessions — two in the fall and a third in the spring,” he said.
Miller said the equipment is likely not to arrive in time to be fully installed by the start of the fall semester, but teachers are prepared to proceed with other work with the plan that the equipment will be in place soon after the semester begins. She said space exists and was cleared at GHS to create the lab.
“I don’t see this being in place at the start of the year, but they said they have other things they can work on until it gets here. They already have the space set up and ready because they are excited,” she said.
The project comes at a cost of $24,416, which will be funded through textbook/IT funds.
The board also approved a final budget amendment to the 2021-22 budget, which adds $811,923 from multiple grants and routine reimbursements, Chief Financial Officer Ellen Lipe told the board. The adjustment includes a 17% increase in local sales tax revenue over the previous year, she said.
The board also approved multiple insurance policies, some of which are more costly than in previous years mostly due to work-related accidents, Miller said. She said cybersecurity coverage is also more costly because schools are high risk clients for insurance companies.
“We are seeing a 334% increase from last year to our cyber security coverage from the one company willing to give us a quote,” Miller said. She said other companies she requested quotes from told her they were no longer insuring schools.
“Schools are soft targets, unfortunately,” she said.
A new policy related to the aviation program at the Greene Technology Center, for which the city schools serves as fiscal agent, was also added.
Total cost for the insurance policies for Greeneville City Schools comes to $278,258 for 2022-23 — up $28,114 from last year. For the Greene Technology Center, costs are down $1,416 for a cost of $24,679 for the upcoming school year.
The board also approved the purchase of a fluke networks cable analyzer for use by the district electrician at a cost of $13,486 and an agreement for professional development related to upcoming math textbook changes, and updated multiple policies.
The cost of $69,250 for professional development is covered through a two-year Math Implementation Grant from the state.
Policies updated as part of ongoing review include those related to board agendas, the district’s grading system and employee recruitment.
Starnes said the change to the policy on the grading system is related to state-level changes.
“Legislation passed in the most recent legislative session changes the grading system for grades 9-12 to a 10-point scale, which kind of reflects the college grading scale,” Starnes said. “We want all of our students not to be at an unfair advantage when applying for scholarships out of state, and we kind of wanted to level the playing field, so since we have the option to update the grading scale at all grade levels, we are recommending to do that for grades 3-12.”
Starnes said the new system will take effect in the fall.
The next meeting of the Greeneville City School Board will be July 26.