The Greeneville Board of Education approved a request Thursday night that will allow teachers to negotiate salaries, benefits, and working conditions.
The request from Greeneville Education Association President Heather Boegemann came in the form of a petition signed by nearly 60% of full-time city teachers, many more than the 15% required by state law.
The petition is part of the formal process under the Professional Educators Collaborative Conferencing Act of 2011 (PECCA).
The PECCA process, a form of bargaining, includes several steps toward the goal of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under which both teachers and the school system operate.
According to the Tennessee Education Association (TEA), more than half of the state’s teachers work with the benefit of a MOU, and this year has seen a sharp increase of teachers initiating the PECCA process.
The next step is an election with a two-part ballot where teachers vote yes for collaborative conferencing and then vote for the organization they want representing them in negotiations.
Director of School Steve Starnes told the board the school system has until Dec. 1 to form an official committee for collaborative conferencing.
According to TEA, the school board appoints an equal number of professional employees and board members to serve on this committee.
The board authorized the Executive Committee to appoint the representatives because the school board is not scheduled to meet again until Dec. 8.
The board did not express opposition to GEA’s request, but board member Craig Shepherd asked Boegemann if she thought the school board supported teachers.
Boegemann said initiation of the process was related more to the fact that school board members are elected, and the current membership could be replaced with officials who are not as supportive.
The state law for PECCA says, “Local boards of education and their professional employees have an obligation to the public to exert their full and continuing efforts to achieve the highest possible education standards in the institutions that they serve. This requires establishment and maintenance of an educational climate and working environment that will attract and retain a highly qualified professional staff and foster open, collaborative relationships between boards of education and their professional employees based upon mutual respect, in order to stimulate optimum performance by the staff and encourage each and every professional employee to contribute the employee’s best to the enhancement of public schools. In order to best achieve these ends, it is the purpose of this part to set forth and recognize the legitimate rights and obligations of boards of education and their professional employees, to establish procedures governing their respective roles and the important relationships between them, and to promote a professional climate based upon mutual interest in order to focus efforts on teaching and learning for all students of the public schools.”
The full text of the law can be found online by searching for Tennessee Code Annotated 49-5-601.
According to TEA, the following items are required for collaborative conferencing: salaries or wages, grievance procedures, insurance, fringe benefits, working conditions, leave, and payroll deductions.
For more information about PECCA, click the frequently asked questions at https://tnea.org/pecca-professional-educators-collaborative-conferencing .
Boegemann was accompanied in her presentation by Katie Smelcer, GEA vice president. A group of approximately 20 teachers attended the meeting in support of the presentation.
In other business, the board approved the first budget amendment of the 2022-23 fiscal year in the amount of $702,330.
This brings the total budget amount to $32,732,411, according to Chief Financial Officer Ellen Lipe.
The board also approved several policies on first reading as part of a required ongoing review to make sure the language of the policies match current practices.
A full list of the board’s policies can be found at https://tsba.net/greeneville-city-board-of-education-policy-manual/#board-operations .
Prior to adjournment, Starnes congratulated Tusculum View Elementary School for once again being named a Lighthouse School under the Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence program.
He noted that Tusculum View is the only school in the nation to receive this recognition four times.
Starnes also announced the school system has received the Resilient School Communities Grant for $163,000 to expand mental health supports for students.