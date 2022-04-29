During Thursday evening’s meeting of the Greeneville City Board of Education, the school board gave approval to purchase security access control systems for six ingress areas to be created this summer at Tusculum View Elementary School.
The board also approved purchases of a new walk-in cooler and a dishwasher for Greeneville Middle School and heard the first annual report by Tennessee Online Public School (TOPS) Greeneville Principal Richard Tipton.
Assistant Director of Schools for Administration Beverly Miller said the project at Tusculum View is part of an ongoing district-wide transition to updated surveillance and security systems.
“As you know we have been strategically replacing keys to buildings with access control badges,” Miller said.
She said Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward and school-level staff met together to discuss school security, and being able to quickly get everyone back inside Tusculum View was a top concern.
“We heard at Tusculum View that they need to be able to more quickly move children back indoors,” Miller said.
Six areas have been identified to create more swift ingress points.
The district has not opened bids for labor, but Miller said plans are for bids to open soon and work to begin and finish in the summer. The cost of $53,547 to add surveillance cameras and access control systems to those areas will come from capital funds budgeted for the current school year.
School nutrition funds will support the needed dishwasher and cooler replacements at Greeneville Middle School, with a $25,000 grant to pay for about half the cost of the dishwasher.
In his first report to the board on TOPS, the district’s new K-12 online school created in 2021 in partnership with Bristol City Schools, Principal Richard Tipton said the need for and interest in virtual education remains high since it rose suddenly with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since 2012 about 11 or 12 virtual schools have been floating around, but after COVID families have seen the good and the bad, and we now have 57 virtual schools spread out across the state,” said Tipton.
He said one school in another part of the state recently closed, and students enrolled there have been inquiring about TOPS Greeneville.
In TOPS, Greeneville City Schools educates students at the elementary school level, while Bristol City Schools, which had an existing online program prior to combining forces with Greeneville, educates at the middle and high school levels.
“We have seen growing numbers of students on virtual programs, about 17,000 this year, but maybe not all will stay virtual,” Tipton said. “I think there’s going to be an ebb and flow.”
Tipton said there are 80 students enrolled in TOPS K-5, 13 in grades 6-8 and 21 at the high school level. Courses in K-5 are all synchronous, with students participating in live, scheduled Zoom classes. Middle school students have more of a hybrid format, with weekly due dates and some synchronous and asynchronous class times, and high school students have a fully flexible, asynchronous schedule.
“The TOPS model tries to push students to be more independent,” he said.
The Greeneville City School Board will meet next in May.