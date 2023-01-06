City School Board, BMA To Discuss New School Construction Jan 6, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Board of Education and the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in a joint session Tuesday to continue discussion of building a new school.The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Board Of Education Alderman School Board Building Industry Construction Discussion Mayor Leonard Administrative Office Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police Release Identity Of Person Found In Burned Car Dec. 20 Improvements Planned For Dilapidated Apartment Building On West Main County's First Online Delinquent Property Tax Sale Sees All Properties Sold Stranded Hikers Flown To Safety After Overnight Ordeal Teenager Indicted On First-Degree Murder Charges