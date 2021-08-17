The Greeneville City Board of Education will meet in a called session Wednesday to consider a revision to the district’s mask-use policy.
The called meeting was announced Monday evening.
The policy, which states that face coverings are optional indoors and outdoors on school campuses, was approved at the end of the 2020-21 school year, effective at the start of the summer term.
One other agenda item for Wednesday is a revision to the district’s Framework document.
The document was developed to guide a return to school amid the pandemic in the 2020-21 school year and was revised for the current school year.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office, 129 W. Depot St.