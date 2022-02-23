The Greeneville Board of Education voted to extend Director of Schools Steve Starnes’ contract by two years on Monday.
The board also voted to grant tenure to 13 teachers in the Greeneville City School System and approved a $50 increase to tuition fees for students who live outside of the Greeneville City limits.
The board approved an extension to Starnes’ contract as director of schools after voting last month to allow Board Chair Cindy Luttrell to negotiate with him.
Directors of schools’ terms cannot exceed four years per state law, but Luttrell said such an extension midway through a term to bring the contract length back to a full four years is common.
“It is not uncommon for directors to indicate during their term whether or not they would like an extension,” she said, adding that she was pleased with the contract extension.
“He has led us through a worldwide pandemic, and I don’t think there’s a manual for that,” Shepherd said, also praising Starnes’ involvement with many committees and boards, including leading a subcommittee in the state public education funding formula overhaul.
“Mr. Starnes is thoughtful and he knows when to stand firm on an issue, and I think he has done an outstanding job,” Shepherd said.
The Greene County Board of Education approved a similar extension to Director for Greene County Schools David McLain last month.
TEACHER TENURE
To be eligible for tenure, teachers must have taught in the school system for five out of the previous seven years and receive evaluations demonstrating an overall performance effectiveness of above or significantly above expectations, said Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Batson.
Ahead of the meeting board members received packets of information about each teacher.
“Most of this group goes above and beyond classroom hours in after-school programs,” Luttrell said.
Luttrell and Board Member Dr. Craig Shepherd both read notes they had prepared before the meeting directly to each teacher.
Board Member Josh Quillen said his children had been taught and coached by some of them.
“I’ve known several of you for a long time, but I appreciate learning some background information about all of you,” he said.
“I know you all are really making a difference,” said Board Member Pam Botta, who also worked as a teacher in the school system until her retirement.
“I have nothing but respect for the decision you make every day to get up and impact students’ lives,” Board Member Crystal Hirschy said.
Teachers granted tenure were Brooke Burr, Claire Idell, Elizabeth Lyons, Amy Valentine, Janis Young, Broderick Gillespie, Andrew Collins, Richard Casey Jones, Kim Francis, Bryan Everhart, Danielle Carter, Jason Whitson and Tracie Deaton.
Botta noted that Lyons is her niece, which she said could potentially present a conflict of interest. However Botta said her vote in favor of approving tenure for all 13 candidates is in the school system’s best interest.
TUITION FEE
The tuition fee increase will take effect with the 2022-23 school year.
Chief Financial Officer for the district Ellen Lipe said the tuition fees were last increased in 2019 by the same amount.
“Before that it was seven years,” Lipe said.
She said at most a family could see a 4.7% increase in their overall cost and that the increase would generate $28,700 at the current tuition student enrollment figure of 574.
In other business, the board also voted to accept a clean audit report and approved a purchase of replacement computers for teachers at a total cost of $400,500, made a change to the 2022-23 district calendar to accommodate an Election Day and a calendar for 2023-24. The Election Day in May is now necessary due to the state law change that means school board elections may be partisan, and because three schools serve as polling locations. By state law schools that operate as polling locations during an election must close for students on election days.
The board also approved budget amendments to align costs and revenues, several policy and procedure revisions to update language and legal references as part of an ongoing review process, as well as a six-month update to the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) public spending plan and addendum to the district’s Safe Return To In-Person Instruction document, both required by state law.
Policies revised Tuesday evening include ones related to school district planning, school attendance areas, school calendar, school day, audits, graduation requirements, prayer and period of silence, vacations and holidays and opioid antagonist. The opioid antagonist policy is new and is recommended by the state board of education.
Chief Student Services Officer Jeff Townsley said in January’s meeting the policy would allow certain qualified individuals in schools to be trained in how to use Narcan or a similar product, which would be on hand at the school in case it is ever needed.
At the start of the meeting the board heard reports on Hal Henard Elementary School from Principal Janet Ricker and on the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation from Director Amanda Waddell.