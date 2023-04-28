The Greeneville Board of Education voted Thursday night to continue the tuition-free program for the 2023-24 school year at Highland Elementary School.
The program started in 2015-16 to allow qualifying out-of-district students to attend Highland without paying tuition if classroom space allows.
Greeneville City Schools tuition rates for 2023-24 are $1,225 for a student in Greene County who lives outside the city and $1,800 for a student who lives outside the county.
A total of 21 Highland students are participating in the tuition-free program this year.
The board recognized four teachers who participated in the Comprehensive Educational Resources (CER) collaboration of the Niswonger Foundation and 30 school districts in Northeast Tennessee.
Lynette Hill of EastView Elementary School and April Leonard, Kim Francis, and Adrienne Rose of Greeneville High School were part of a group that helped developed math, science, and social studies curricula for all grades.
The board also recognized GHS students Jackson Lampe, Xari Roots, Libby Whitehouse and Hank Hope for attending the Student Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) Student Congress on Policies in Education (SCOPE). An article on these students appeared in the April 12 edition of The Greeneville Sun.
With a relatively light agenda, the board approved $148,265 in purchases for the nutrition program. A grant of $80,000 will be used for the purchase, according to Beverly Miller, assistant director for administration.
The purchases include a dishwasher for Hal Henard Elementary School and a deep fryer, refrigeration equipment and other items for GHS.
The board also approved a budget amendment totaling $189,704. The main purpose for the amendment was to budget estimated state BEP growth funding of $217,000.
On the consent agenda, the board adopted a new policy, Board Member Conflict of Interest. The policy addresses conflicts if the school district contracts with a business in which a board member is a sole proprietor, partner, or person have a controlling interest or if a matter affects the board member’s personal finances indirectly.
Penalty for violation of the policy is forfeiture of compensation, dismissal from the board, and ineligibility to serve on the board for 10 years.
In his director’s report, Starnes spoke about pressures being felt under the new Third Grade Retention Law and the school system being award the Innovative School Models Grant. Stories on these topics will appear in a future edition.