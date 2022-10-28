The Greeneville Board of Education heard an update on improvements at Greeneville High School and other capital projects during its four-hour fall retreat Tuesday night.
A highlight of the “Capital Budget Projects Update” presented by Beverly Miller, assistant director of schools for administration, was the new $350,000 video scoreboard at GHS’s Burley Stadium.
“It’s generated so much community excitement,” she told the board gathered at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office.
The scoreboard, sound system, and clocks were funded by GHS Football Boosters with zero cost to taxpayers in a project led by board member Josh Quillen and Kevin Broyles, Miller noted.
Quillen commented that the video scoreboard project was a team effort and “smooth project from start to finish.”
The new scoreboard, which debuted at the Oct. 21 home football game, has the capability of showing videos of the student athletes and motivational messages to pep up the fans.
Another possible use discussed during the retreat was community movie nights that could serve as fundraisers for the school.
Also presented as “Recent Accomplishments and Projects In Motion” were new field turf replacement, resurfaced steps, and a new ticket booth, all at Burley Stadium. Phillip Graham, operations supervisor, assisted with presentation of the report.
Other accomplishments included: new stage curtains for the Niswonger Performing Arts Center at GHS, pressure washing at GHS, Greeneville Middle School, and Hal Henard Elementary School, new fire alarm system at Hal Henard, new dish machine at GMS, new boilers and new nurse station with isolation room at Tusculum View Elementary School and EastView Elementary School, LED lighting at central office and all schools, new HVAC at GMS and new HVAC for the Hal Henard cafeteria.
Miller also presented eight priority capital projects for 2022-23, totaling $2.48 million. She noted that the list was presented to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for funding consideration, but it was not approved.
Mayor Cal Doty, City Administrator Todd Smith, and aldermen Scott Bullington, Ginny Kidwell and Tim Teague attended the first half of the retreat but left before Miller’s presentation to attend Industry Appreciation Night hosted by the Greene County Partnership.
The largest line item in Miller’s priority list was $1.3 million for replacement of the HVAC system at Highland Elementary School.
Other items include: $320,000 to replace electrical service at Greene Technology Center, $225,000 for roof replacement and other work at EastView, $220,000 to install EPIC communication system at Hal Henard, $210,000 to replace caulking at GHS, $155,000 to convert three GMS locker areas to classrooms, $25,000 to replace the accessibility lift at GMS, and $25,000 to develop a plan to begin replacing landscaping at GHS.
Miller said the school system had received feedback from the community about the landscaping at GHS, particularly the trees and shrubs, and it is “time to replace a lot of those plantings.
She showed photos related to all the projects and also presented a “Five Year Capital Improvement Forecast” totaling nearly $24 million. According to Miller’s forecast, the school system would fund $4.55 million, while the town would fund $19.3 million.
Capital project expenditures are typically considered for funding approval during the annual budgeting process in June.
The board also heard a report on a recent $7.85 million project designed to save energy costs.
Ben Shepherd, project manager with CMTA Energy Solutions, listed work on HVAC at GMS, new boilers in three schools, and new lighting in 11 facilities. He said workers had retrofitted or replaced almost 8,000 lighting fixtures in GCS facilities.
The result, he said, is guaranteed to save the school system $169,168 annually.
The project is scheduled to be complete in the next few weeks, Shepherd said.
The board heard a “very encouraging” report on enrollment from Jeff Townsley, chief student services officer.
The average monthly attendance of 2,893 is the school system’s highest in 16 years, according to the report.
The number of tuition students is 597, compared to 573 at this time last year, which is the highest in the last five years, he said.
The retreat concluded with a review of the five goals of the school system’s action plan.
Goal one, “Provide excellence and equity in instruction and programs,” was presented by Dr. Suzanne Bryant, assistance director for instruction.
Goal two, “Provide a system of highly-qualified world-class faculty and staff,” was presented by Melissa Batson, chief human resources officer.
Goal three, “Provide a state-of-the-art learning environment,” was presented by Miller.
Goal four, “Focus expenditures on instruction and provide excellence in school district accounting,” was presented by Ellen Lipe, chief financial officer.
Goal five, “Provide excellence and equity in family and community programs,” was presented by Townsley.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes said the goals will be presented for adoption by the school board in December or January.