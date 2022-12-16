The Greeneville Board of Education heard an update Thursday on a process that will allow teachers to negotiate salaries, benefits and working conditions, otherwise known as Collaborative Conferencing.
The board also recognized Tusculum View Elementary School for being named a Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence Lighthouse School. A report on this award will appear in a future edition of The Greeneville Sun.
In his Collaborative Conferencing update to the board, Director of Schools Steve Starnes said the required two-question survey of professional employees was conducted Nov. 30-Dec. 6. The majority responded they want to participate in Collaborative Conferencing, and they elected the Greeneville Education Association to represent them.
GEA President Heather Boegemann requested the process in October by presenting a petition to the board, which was approved.
In his update, Starnes told the board that he and Boegemann will be among 16 members recently appointed to a committee to oversee the process.
The committee includes eight members to represent Greeneville City Schools management: Starnes, Board Chair Cindy Luttrell, Central Office staff Suzanne Bryant, Melissa Matson, and Ellen Lipe, and school principals Kelly Ford (elementary school), Rachel Adams (middle school) and Deanna Martin (high school).
The committee also includes eight members to represent professional employees: Boegemann, GEA Vice President Katie Smelcer, Teresa Spears, Tamara Harris, Daniece McAmis, Meg Brooks, Sarah Benson and Crystal Dykes, representatives of all six schools.
Starnes reported that the first Collaborative Conference Session will be held Jan. 4.
In a brief interview after the meeting, Starnes said the goal is to develop a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) under which both professional employees and the school system can operate.
The petition presented in October was signed by nearly 60% of full-time city teachers, many more than the 15% required by state law.
The petition is part of the formal process under the Professional Educators Collaborative Conferencing Act of 2011 (PECCA).
According to the Tennessee Education Association (TEA), more than half of the state’s teachers work with the benefit of a MOU, and this year has seen a sharp increase of teachers initiating the PECCA process.
The board did not express opposition to GEA’s request in October, but board member Craig Shepherd asked Boegemann if she thought the school board supported teachers.
Boegemann said initiation of the process was related more to the fact that school board members are elected, and the current membership could be replaced with officials who are not as supportive.
The state law for PECCA says, “Local boards of education and their professional employees have an obligation to the public to exert their full and continuing efforts to achieve the highest possible education standards in the institutions that they serve. This requires establishment and maintenance of an educational climate and working environment that will attract and retain a highly qualified professional staff and foster open, collaborative relationships between boards of education and their professional employees based upon mutual respect, in order to stimulate optimum performance by the staff and encourage each and every professional employee to contribute the employee’s best to the enhancement of public schools. In order to best achieve these ends, it is the purpose of this part to set forth and recognize the legitimate rights and obligations of boards of education and their professional employees, to establish procedures governing their respective roles and the important relationships between them, and to promote a professional climate based upon mutual interest in order to focus efforts on teaching and learning for all students of the public schools.”
The full text of the law can be found online by searching for Tennessee Code Annotated 49-5-601.
According to TEA, the following items are required for collaborative conferencing: salaries or wages, grievance procedures, insurance, fringe benefits, working conditions, leave, and payroll deductions.
For more information about PECCA, click the frequently asked questions at https://tnea.org/pecca-professional-educators-collaborative-conferencing .
In other business in the meeting that lasted nearly one hour, the board voted to purchase a 76-passenger bus for $136,153 from Cumberland International. The approved cost was the lower of two bids, according to Beverly Miller, assistant director for administration.
Miller noted the school system has an agreement with the Town of Greeneville, dating back to 2013, which allows for the purchase of one bus annually.
In related action, the board approved a request to donate a scrap bus to the Greeneville Emergency and Rescue Squad, Inc.
The agency requested the bus to be used for extrication training purposes with various cutting techniques by multiple emergency service departments.
Miller said the bus to be donated can no longer be used, and parts that can be used to repair other buses have been removed.
“This bus is very suitable, I think, for this use in our community,” Miller said.
She added that typically the school system disposed of buses through public auction.
The board approved minor revisions to eight board policies as part of a routine review. The polices are related to: Financial Reports and Records, Expenditure of Funds, Long Term Leaves of Absence for Professional Personnel, Attendance, Suspension, Student Disciplinary Hearing Authority, Admission of Suspended or Expelled Students, and Alternative School Programs.
A full list of the board’s policies can be found at https://tsba.net/greeneville-city-board-of-education-policy-manual/#board-operations .