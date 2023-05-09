The Greeneville Board of Education reviewed a balanced $35.5 million budget for Greeneville City Schools in a workshop Monday night.
The proposed budget includes a 5% raise for teachers and a $1 per hour raise for hourly non-certified employees, according to Ellen Lipe, GCS Chief Financial Officer.
The school district does not plan to ask for a change in funding from the Town of Greeneville and has budgeted the regular city appropriation of $5,915,909, Lipe told the school board.
The budget workshop at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Building lasted nearly three hours and was attended by Central Office staff and several school principals.
No action was taken, but the school board plans to meet Monday, May 15, to adopt the budget. Then it will be presented to the Greeneville City Council on May 23, according to Director of Schools Steve Starnes.
The workshop began with an update on enrollment from Jeff Townsley, chief student services officer.
He reported 2022-23 enrollment of 2,893, up 64 students from last year. Tuition students, who pay for living outside the city, total 592, up from 573 and 578 in the previous two years.
He listed the following percentages in demographics: 76% white, 11% Hispanic, 9% black, 2% Asian, and 1% Native American.
Townsley also listed 26% economically disadvantaged, 16% with disabilities, and 4% English language learners.
Greeneville's per-pupil expenditure totals $12,196, Townsley said.
In her budget presentation, Lipe said revenue from local property tax is down 9.75%, but sales tax revenue is up 11.35%.
Tuition revenue is up 8.16%, she noted.
The new TISA state funding formula, which stands for Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement, will provide revenue totaling $3,027,637.
When factoring in grants that cover some of the TISA categories, the actual state revenue will total $2,811,424, Lipe said.
For expenditures, salary scale step increases total $230,051. A $350 Increase to teacher certified salary scale steps total approximately $115,000. The 5% teacher raise totals $1,087,193. And the $1 hourly raise totals $226,765.
These expenditures will help GCS remain competitive with other nearby school districts when it comes to recruiting and retaining employees, according to Lipe.
"We're excited about being able to do that for our amazing employees," Starnes said.
A large expenditure of $414,314 results from moving the online school TOPS from ESSER federal funding related to the COVID-19 pandemic to the general budget.
Lipe noted, however, that TOPS generates $550,000 in TISA funding, which reflects a positive impact on the budget.
Four new special education teachers, one each at EastView, Hal Henard, Tusculum View and Greeneville Middle School, will cost $282,950.
An 11-month assistant principal for Greeneville High School will cost $103,345.
Converting instructional assistants from part-time to full-time will cost $140,000.
A mandated math textbook adoption will cost $140,000.
Other expenditures of note included: recurring student device budget $110,000, Frontier Mental Health contract $100,000, English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher $90,324, mandated after-school tutoring for fourth grade $64,500, and utilities $138,082.
Board member Crystal Hirschy expressed concern about the high cost for the ESL teacher. Board member Craig Shepherd questioned the student device expenditure, noting that the GCS Education Foundation normally helps with such costs.
The balanced budget totals $35,505,672.
The school district's unassigned fund balance totals $4,294,683, which is $2.1 million less than the recommended two months of expenses, Lipe said.
Phillip Graham, operations supervisor, presented capital projects for all schools.
The original list of needs totaled $38,056,200. The priority list was pared down to $2,310,000.
The list includes $1.3 million to replace HVAC at Highland, $320,000 for electrical service and distribution at Greene Technology Center, $300,000 to replace the intercom system at GMS, $210,000 to replace exterior caulking at GHS, $155,000 to convert locker areas into classrooms at GMS, and $25,000 for landscaping at GHS.
Graham also listed six other potential capital items totaling $107,000: CDC restroom at EastView, new assistant principal office space at GHS, audio system improvements in GMS gym, replace sidewalks where degraded at Hal Henard, exterior awning at Highland, and level floor in upstairs space at Tusculum View.
Graham noted that Highland recently received a $400,000 energy grant.
"I come to you with a lot of requests, but I also try to find money where I can," he said.
Graham said the Town of Greeneville had requested a five-year plan for capital projects, which was submitted to Finance Director Lora Young.
Graham presented a six-year plan that showed total needs of $23,718,996, with GCS funding $4,549,890 and the town funding $19,169,106.
Before the workshop adjourned, board member Crystal Hirschy recommended the addition of a full-time athletic trainer at GHS. A unique local partnership will make this cost approximately $17,000.
Another addition of $22,960 was made for new furniture throughout the district's facilities.
Starnes commended the work of Lipe and her team and "all departments for coming together to do what's best for the entire district."