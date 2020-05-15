The Greeneville Board of Education will consider approval of its 2020-21 fiscal year general budget on Monday.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office, 129 W. Depot St., with only board members, the director of schools and the board secretary present in the room. The meeting will be live streamed on the school system’s website, www2.gcschools.net.
The school board reviewed the proposed budget for the next school year in a May 3 workshop held in the same format.
The proposed budget is balanced, with revenues and expenses both totaling just over $29.1 million.
High priority items in the proposed budget include the continuation of mental health counseling services, new English language arts supplemental materials and two part-time bus assistant positions.
Starnes explained during the budget workshop that the grant which has funded in-school mental health counseling services through Frontier Health for the last 18 months expires at the end of the month and is not available to reapply for this year. Starnes said continuing the service was ranked the top priority by school principals and system department supervisors. This is to be a recurring cost, Starnes said, but the school system will seek other grants to cover the cost in the future.
Assistant Director for Instruction Dr. Suzanne Bryant recommended the English language arts supplemental materials to the board. Bryant said the materials are of high quality, can be expected to last through future textbook adoptions and that teachers have requested them since they have been in use at Highland Elementary School. The materials are to be purchased as funds become available.
Assistant Director for Administration Beverly Miller discussed the request for assistance on school buses with the board. Miller said this has become a priority due to concerns surrounding behavior and safety on school buses, which tend to worsen on afternoon routes compared to morning routes. Funding for assistants on two afternoon routes has been requested.
The proposed budget includes an estimate of just over $470,000 that the school system is expecting through the CARES Act. Allocation of those funds among acceptable designations including technology needs and the ELA materials recommended by Bryant was discussed.
As presented at the workshop, the budget did not include May 2020 state Basic Education Program or Average Daily Attendance adjustments or the April Trustee Report.
In other business, the board will also consider the replacement of 725 Dell computers for Greeneville Middle School students due for regular replacement after 36 months in use as well as the purchase of a VMWare server to continue to provide reliable access to district resources and data for students and teachers. Both purchases are to be funded through a combination of IT and CARES Act funds.
A project to extend the parking lot at Tusculum View Elementary School due to traffic congestion in mornings and afternoons will also be considered.