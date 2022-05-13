The Greeneville City Board of Education will meet Monday to consider the $31.9M draft 2022-23 budget presented at the recent board budget workshop.
As presented May 5 by district CFO Ellen Lipe, the budget was balanced at $31,928,180, with a 3% raise for permanent employees included. An estimated 2.5% increase to employee insurance costs was also included, although Lipe noted the district had not yet received actual estimates or quotes at that time.
The budget also included funding to continue the district’s new Tennessee Online Public School (TOPS) K-5 program in partnership with Bristol City Schools. Lipe said the $250,000 cost would be offset in federal funding generated by the students enrolled in the program.
She said the $180,000 debt service payment related to the school system’s ongoing HVAC renovation project will also be offset in future energy savings.
In total, additions to the budget for 2022-23 totaled $1.4 million and also included purchases of software programs currently in use as well as aviation liability insurance related to the aviation flight program added in 2021 at the Greene Technology Center, and an increase to the district’s maintenance and repair budget to compensate for inflation.
Purchases of 1,200 replacement laptops for students at Greeneville High School and a new intercom system for Hal Henard Elementary School are also on the school board’s agenda for Monday.
All student laptops are Dells, and the district replaces them on a cyclical basis. The replacement laptops on the board’s agenda Monday are at a cost of $356 each for a total cost of $427,200 and would be purchased through a shared contract with Wilson County Schools.
Hal Henard’s existing intercom system was installed in the 1990s and includes older components from the previous system, according to the agenda. School Principal Janet Ricker listed a new system as a top priority on the school’s list of capital needs. The EPIC system from Audio Enhancement, Inc. is recommended for the school at a cost not to exceed $214,821.
A purchase of a Topobox, an augmented reality sandbox, for Hal Henard is also on the agenda. The Topobox is designed to connect to a topography, geography and natural sciences curriculum by allowing students to explore land formations through visual sensors, sand and image projection, according to the agenda. The $18,050 cost will be covered by grants and the school’s federal Title I funds.
Also on the agenda is a new dishwasher for Highland Elementary School at a cost of $22,862, demolition and labor related to the Greeneville Middle School walk-in cooler project approved in April at a cost of $11,700 for the recommended bid, and five replacement interactive whiteboards for Greeneville Middle School at a cost of $17,495.
The board will also consider updates to multiple policies and procedures as part of an ongoing review process and will recognize several students, schools and athletic teams for recent achievements at the start of the meeting.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office.