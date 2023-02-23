City School Board To Consider Audit Feb 23, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Board of Education will consider the school system's 2022 audited financial statements when it meets Tuesday.The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office.Also on the agenda is consideration of tuition rates for the 2023-24 school year.Other action items include consideration of: 2023 tenure candidates, minor revisions to board policies on first reading, the NIET Professional Learning Agreement, and math textbooks adoption.Among the consent agenda items are the 2023-24 school fee structure and the six-month update to the ESSER Public Spending Plan and Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan.Under special recognition and presentations, the board will hear a report from EastView Elementary School and hear reports on ACT and the Innovative Schools Grant. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Accounting Education The Economy Finance Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now TBI Continues Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting Incident Mother Of Caitlin Crum Still Seeks Answers In 2021 Death New Tractor Supply Store Nearing Completion Watauga Valley Railroad Sponsoring Spring Train Excursion Benefit Meal, Auction Set March 4 For Jeremy Cutshaw