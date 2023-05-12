City School Board To Consider Budget Monday May 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Board of Education will meet in a called session Monday to adopt the Greeneville City Schools budget for 2023-24.The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office.Also on the agenda is recognition of Character Education students, ACT 30+ students, Tusculum University math winners, and Microsoft Academy Scholars.Action items include consideration of revisions on first reading to the board policy on drug and alcohol testing for employees and amending the 2024 Greeneville High School graduation date.Purchases of student computing devices, a maintenance vehicle, and ENA replacement phones are on the agenda.Other action items include consideration of work-based learning teacher job description and joining the Frantz Law Group's social media litigation to pursue damages on behalf of public entities. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education Law Job Market Non-criminal Law Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes