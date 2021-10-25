The Greeneville City Board of Education will consider raising bus drivers’ pay on Thursday in an effort to address the bus driver shortage observed nationwide.
If approved, the new salary scale will take effect Nov. 1 and will require $38,000 out of the current fiscal year’s budget.
The board will also consider a resolution urging the General Assembly to oppose legislation that would allow school board elections to be partisan. School board candidates do not currently designate a political party affiliation when running for election.
A revised COVID-19 Framework document and continuation of the district’s mask-optional policy are also on the agenda, as well as engineering services for a fire alarm system replacement at Hal Henard Elementary School, purchase and installation of a redundant power solution and security system upgrades at Hal Henard, Greeneville High and Greeneville Middle schools.
The Greeneville City School Board will meet immediately following the 6 p.m. Joint School Board meeting at the Greene Technology Center, 1121 Hal Henard Road.