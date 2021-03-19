The Greeneville City Board of Education will consider approval for the district to develop a permanent fully online elementary school program option on Tuesday.
According to the board’s agenda, the district will use $700,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to begin developing the program. That figure includes funding for salaries, adjunct related arts stipends, technology and supplies, rent and utilities and marketing.
The district has an existing Limitless Learning Academy at the high school level, but the need for a distance learning option across all grade levels was placed at the forefront during the pandemic leading to the quick development of the EDGE online learning program. That program currently has over 400 students enrolled, but according to the agenda it is not a sustainable model on a permanent basis due to the difficulties for teachers to teach both online and in-person students.
The board will also consider approving the purchase of middle and high school English Language Arts (ELA) materials.
The middle and high school ELA textbook committee adopted Houghton Mifflin Harcourt materials in the 2020 adoption cycle, and teachers elected to purchase text sets rather than textbooks.
According to the agenda, a need for common learning materials has emerged due to the pandemic and many new staff members, and new textbook laws require the purchase and implementation of state adopted materials.
If approved Tuesday, just under $154,777 in ESSER funding will purchase a six-year license for both print and digital Houghton Mifflin Harcourt materials for grades six-10.
Also on the agenda is consideration of replacing two HVAC units at the Greeneville High School gymnasium.
Both units are original to the building, and after being repaired multiple times over the past eight years, one compressor locked up and the other in that area cannot adequately heat or cool the gym, according to the agenda.
The units are no longer in production, and the location and lack of access provided through the original building design require engineering work. The units would be replaced in the summer due to the size and scope of the project, the agenda says.
The units may be purchased through a competitively bid national contract, according to the agenda, and the installation work is currently out for bids.
The board will also consider approving a consulting contract with Battelle for Kids to develop a “portrait of a graduate.”
The “portrait of a graduate” is part of the district’s goal to move students and educators to look beyond the high stakes testing environment and visualize possibilities for students to develop skills that will lead to success in life, as well as the workforce of the future, the agenda says.
The work would begin in April and be completed by September, including graphic art and a completed graphic design. Existing professional development funds in the amount of $24,800 will be used.
The annual review of the tuition-free program at Highland Elementary School is also on the board’s agenda Tuesday. The program began in the 2015-16 school year, and it is reviewed annually to determine its continuation.
The board will also hear a report on Greeneville High School and recognize students who scored a 30 or higher on the ACT and teachers of the year for 2021.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Greeneville City Schools video channel, which can be accessed on the district’s website, www2.gcschools.net.