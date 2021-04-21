Development of a fully online elementary school program will be considered by the Greeneville City Board of Education on Monday.
More than 400 students are currently enrolled in online learning through the district’s Excellence Driven by Greeneville City Schools’ Education (EDGE) program, according to materials included in the board’s agenda, but difficulties for teachers to teach students both in person and online mean the current format is not sustainable.
The district would partner with another district to offer a fully online K-12 program, with Greeneville City Schools providing the K-5 portion.
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds in the amount of $700,000 are proposed to develop and implement the program, including salaries for a principal, a teacher per grade level and a part-time guidance counselor and special education teacher, as well as adjunct-related arts stipends, technology and supplies, and marketing.
The board will also consider labor and installation bids for the Greeneville High School HVAC unit replacement project approved in March, as well as architectural contracts for designated school nursing and isolation areas at EastView and Tusculum View elementary schools, a purchase of four electrostatic disinfecting sprayers for schools and a proposal for districtwide carpet cleaning services. Funding for those projects has already been approved through the second round of ESSER funding.
A new intercom system for Tusculum View, listed as a top priority on the school’s capital needs list, will also be considered. The cost is not expected to exceed $106,443 and would come from 2020-21 and 2021-22 capital funds.
The board will also consider recommendations for an energy service company for the district to work with on a district-wide HVAC replacement project. The district’s more than 20-year-old units are nearing end-of-life, and an HVAC advisory team was formed last year to begin working on a project, according to the agenda.
Two math-related programs are also on the agenda for consideration to purchase through ESSER funds. The HammerMath program which offers a hands-on approach to fractions, would cost $18,735 to purchase for third through eighth grades, and the Bridges math intervention programs would cost $61,141 to purchase for all kindergarten through second-grade classrooms. Teachers in those grade levels have successfully used the program in the past, according to the agenda.
Several teachers and students are listed for recognition or to give a presentation during Monday’s meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. following a closed executive session related to a proposed claim settlement relating to a student.
Further information is not provided in order to protect the student’s federally protected records and rights, but specific information will be provided to the board, and the board will be allowed to ask questions of counsel, according to the agenda. If approved, the settlement would require payments from the general fund over the following three school years.
The public meeting will be livestreamed at the district’s video channel, which can be accessed from the district’s website, www.gcschools.net.