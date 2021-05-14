The Greeneville City Board of Education will consider a new policy related to the use of face coverings at its meeting Monday.
The board will also consider its general purpose budget for 2021-22.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office.
At the start of Monday’s meeting, the board will hear a request to make masks optional for all students and teachers in the district and later will consider a policy which would continue the requirement for masks while indoors on school property through the end of the school year.
According to the agenda the new policy is in accordance with legal advice from Chuck Cagle, attorney for the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents.
Since Gov. Bill Lee ended local authority to issue mask mandates, Cagle issued advice to organization members including Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes that local boards of education may enforce a mask mandate in schools through board approval.
According to Cagle’s message to members as quoted in the agenda, the best course of action is for boards to adopt a policy to be reviewed monthly to determine when a mask mandate would expire in the district’s schools.
Due to the time-sensitive nature of the new policy, if approved Monday, it will be adopted on first and final reading with the typical second reading being waived, and would remain in effect through the remainder of the current school year.
It would require personnel and students, unless a student is unable to remove a mask without assistance or a medical exemption has been granted, to wear masks while indoors on school property or while riding a school bus. Masks are not currently required outdoors.
The district is committed to returning to a normal operating schedule beginning Aug. 4, according to the policy, and with vaccines readily available for adults and students ages 12 and older, the plan is for masks to be encouraged, but not required, for students, staff and visitors during the 2021-22 school year. The policy may be adjusted based on community conditions, and it would be reviewed monthly until the board determines the policy is no longer needed.
The item was placed on the board’s agenda before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance this week saying fully vaccinated people could now go without masks in most settings. It wasn’t clear Friday whether that guidance would have any bearing on deliberations about the proposed new policy.
SYSTEM BUDGET
The board previously discussed a proposed 2021-22 budget on May 4 during a workshop.
As presented then, the budget was balanced with revenues and expenditures totaling $29,992,844, but budget presentations that day did not include an updated estimate for state Basic Education Program (BEP) funding, a final count of employees retiring at the end of the current school year, or other end-of-year adjustments. The board did not vote or make any decisions during the May 4 budget workshop.
Budget priorities discussed then included a 3% raise for all permanent employees, an increase to substitute teacher pay scales and additional bus assistants and part-time custodians.
Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) will be used to cover eligible budget requests. The district has been allocated $4,578,492 in ESSER funding, but on May 4 the district’s application for uses for that money had not been made or approved.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also on the board’s agenda for consideration Monday is a purchase of Avigilon surveillance cameras for four schools and 660 Dell computers for use by students districtwide in kindergarten through second grade.
Avigilon surveillance cameras are in use in several schools districtwide, and as previously existing access control systems reach end-of-life status, the district is replacing those systems with new Avigilon systems. New systems will be considered for purchase at Highland and EastView elementary schools as well as additions to current systems at Greeneville Middle School and Hal Henard Elementary School.
The surveillance camera upgrades will come at a total cost of $64,514 of capital funds budgeted for 2021-22.
The purchase of new computers for kindergarten through second grade students is recommended by the district’s technology team and represents a shift from the previous cyclical rotation process. Typically, students in kindergarten, first and second grades would receive older devices previously used by older students, when those devices were replaced with newer ones. The technology team has recommended purchasing new devices for the district’s youngest elementary school students to establish a standardized baseline for all students districtwide in kindergarten through 12th grade to have newer Dell devices.
The computers cost $240 each and will cost a total of $158,400 in already approved federal funds.