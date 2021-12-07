The Greeneville City Board of Education will consider bids for renovation work on nursing stations at Tusculum View and EastView elementary schools during the meeting scheduled for Wednesday.
The board and district leaders have discussed renovations to school nursing stations at both schools as well as Greeneville High School and the Greene Technology Center, but the cost of the work for all four schools exceeds the funding for the project, according to the agenda.
Funding is through the district’s Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) grant from the state, which provides funding to assist schools with the management of COVID-19. Up to $275,000 can be used for school-level nursing station renovations, according to the agenda.
Tusculum View and EastView are being prioritized because neither currently has a dedicated or private nursing station to care for students or staff who have symptoms of a communicable illness.
The board will also consider multiple district policy revisions including in policies related to zero tolerance offenses, student concerns, disruption of school activities and the district’s student disciplinary hearing authority. All of the updates are recommended in order to reflect the current language and practice.
At the beginning of the meeting, the board will also recognize high school Advanced Placement (AP) scholars and Microsoft Office Specialist Expert and Associate award winners.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office, 129 W. Depot St.