The Greeneville City Board of Education will consider a district framework document, updated from the Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools created for the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19, on Tuesday.
Several purchases are also among the action items on the agenda for approval.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes said the updates to the framework document relate to mask usage, COVID-19 testing and vaccines, in-school visitation and food service.
Starnes said that the district has received a grant, which will cover three additional school nurses to conduct in-school COVID-19 testing.
“That will be one of our strategies to allow students and staff to be back in school,” Starnes said.
He said information on vaccines has been added to the document, but the district will not require COVID-19 vaccination.
“We are just putting the information out there,” he said.
Students and staff who are fully vaccinated for more than two weeks will not be required to quarantine if they are determined to be a close contact to a positive case, as long as they are asymptomatic, Starnes said.
Wording has also been changed to reflect the district policy, first approved in May and on Tuesday’s agenda for a second reading, removing the requirement for masks to be worn indoors. According to that policy, mask usage will be optional on school campuses.
Other changes include that nutrition services will no longer be limited to single use and pre-packaged items, although extra cleaning measures remain in place, and some visitors will be allowed in schools “based on the level of transmission in the community,” Starnes said.
“We will continue to evaluate conditions and cooperate with the health department in contact tracing,” Starnes said. “Our primary focus is keeping kids in school five days a week and trying to get back to a more normal sense of school. We are excited to begin the new year and see all of our students back.”
Purchases on the agenda include kitchen equipment, computers, interactive whiteboards and basketball goal mechanisms.
According to the board’s agenda, kitchen equipment is needed at Hal Henard Elementary, Tusculum View Elementary, Highland Elementary, Greeneville Middle and Greeneville High schools. The total cost of just under $59,000 will come from school nutrition funds.
Federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding in the amount of $116,600 will be used for a purchase, if approved, of 52 computer stations to replace existing ones at Greeneville High School that have reached end of life. According to the agenda, the purchase will equip two STEM labs at the school with new student stations for pre-engineering and graphic design courses.
Congress approved the funds as part of COVID-19 relief packages.
Several interactive whiteboard panels throughout the district are also nearing end-of-life, according to the agenda. A total cost of a little under $76,800 in district and IT budget funds will purchase 20 panels for Greeneville High, Greeneville Middle, EastView Elementary and Hal Henard Elementary School.
A purchase of Dell laptops for use by teachers at a cost of $1,300 each, $19,700 in total, is also on the agenda.
The board will also consider a purchase of new basketball goal winches for Greeneville Middle School, as the gear-operated winches currently in place are worn out, according to the agenda. The recommended replacement operates electrically with a wall-mounted switch and costs a little over $12,000.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office, 129 W. Depot St.