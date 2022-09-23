City School Board To Recognize Award-Winning Schools Sep 23, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Board of Education will recognize recent state-level award-winning schools when it meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Greeneville Middle School.Also on the agenda is election of the board’s chairman, vice chairman, treasurer, and Tennessee Legislative Network (TLN) representative.The agenda also includes recognition of longtime former Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels, the 2021-22 Accountability Report, a public hearing on Family Life Education, and a report from GMS.Actions items include August financial statements, routine board policy revisions, and consideration of employee insurance premium rates. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Revision Policy Action Item Politics Institutes School Financial Statement Agenda Routine Greeneville Board Of Education Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Carr Is Newest Greene County School Resource Officer Hazzard Fest Set Sept. 23-24 At Greene Co. Fairgrounds Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard Sept 7 Bar Stools In Bank Lanes: The Greene Offers 'Something Different' Forest Service: Horse Creek Recreation Area Will Get The Care It Needs