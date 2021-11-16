The Greeneville City Board of Education approved revisions to district COVID-19 policies on Monday to reflect new state legislation.
After resuming its own contact tracing work in September, as opposed to having it done by the local Health Department as standard since the start of the school year, the district will now stop contact tracing and quarantining students and staff in compliance with the bill signed by Gov. Bill Lee on Friday.
Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes presented an updated district COVID-19 Framework, which states that the district will comply with state law in regards to quarantine and contact tracing, testing and masks. All guidelines are determined solely by the Commissioner of Health per the recent law, according to the legislation and the city schools’ Framework document.
“Positive cases of COVID-19 will be isolated in accordance with guidelines set by the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health,” the policy says.
The district currently provides COVID-19 testing in schools for free, and the wording in the policy has been updated to reflect that testing will be recommended if anyone is present with symptoms.
According to the district’s website, 15 students, including 10 at Highland Elementary School where 27 students were advised to quarantine, and two staff members tested positive between Nov. 8-12.
Those, as well as eight Greene County Schools students, according to the county district’s website, were among 53 cases among 5-18 year olds identified in Greene County over the past 14 days, according to the Tennessee Department of Health on Monday.
The Greeneville City board also voted to remove its policy on face coverings, under which masks have not been required since May, and the removal of references to it in the Framework was also among the revisions approved.
“That legislation prohibits a school or governing body from requiring masks unless five conditions are met,” Starnes said.
Conditions listed in the legislation include that a principal at a school may request a school-level mask mandate, and “severe conditions exist” both when the request is made and when the board considers the request, Starnes said.
“Since the law is so specific, I recommend removing the policy and following the law that is outlined if we receive a request from a school,” he said.
The updated document will be posted to the district’s website, www.gcschools.net.