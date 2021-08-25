The Greeneville City Board of Education voted Tuesday to continue the district’s mask-optional policy for at least the next month.
The board also approved a spending plan for the third round of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) COVID-19 funding and voted to approve a roof replacement project at Greeneville High School, which will be funded partially with the federal funds.
The board’s action on the mask policy came less than one week after the board met in a special called session on Aug. 18 to consider the same policy.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes said that while he had planned to recommend reinstating a mask requirement indoors on school campuses, he changed his recommendation due to Gov. Bill Lee’s recent executive order allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates.
“With the ability to opt out, I don’t see the benefit of putting the additional work on staff and teachers when the outcome will be the same,” Starnes said.
In that meeting the board voted 4-1 in favor of keeping masks optional, with Board Chair Cindy Luttrell voting against the motion.
On Tuesday, the vote was 3-2, with Board Member Pam Botta voting with Luttrell on the issue. With the motion on the agenda to approve the mask-optional policy, Botta made a new motion to require masks, which she and Luttrell voted in favor of while board members Chrystal Hirshchy, Josh Quillen and Dr. Craig Shepherd voted against it. The board then voted on the original motion, and Hirschy, Quillen and Shepherd voted in favor while Luttrell and Botta voted no.
“I think Governor Lee’s executive order took the wind out of everybody’s sails when it comes to masks,” said Luttrell.
She noted that while some Tennessee school systems have set mask rules with parents able to opt out, most have a similar mask-optional policy.
She said requiring masks now, with the ability for parents to opt out, is “a compromise for everyone,” but that it could allow parents who do want their children to wear a mask at school some reassurance.
“For parents who send their kids to school with a mask and say, ‘keep it on all day,’ they can know that their child keeps it on and doesn’t just take it off once they’re out of sight,” Luttrell said.
She noted it could also cut back on the number of students having to stay home to quarantine after being exposed to the virus.
“Last week it felt like the governor’s order squashed a mandate, but our numbers keep soaring, and I feel like a policy requiring masks that parents can opt out of if they want to carries more weight than making it optional, and I think we would be supporting a level of protection as far as we can,” Luttrell said. “I think everybody in this room wants what is best for our kids and for our children to be able to stay in school while we provide a safe learning environment.”
With the board’s vote Tuesday, masks will remain optional in schools at least for the next month. Under the policy, the board will review and discuss the issue again regularly until the board deems it no longer necessary.
In other business the board also approved a spending plan for the $4.5 million the district expects to receive from the state in what’s being called ESSER 3.0 funding as well as a roof replacement project at Greeneville High School.
Assistant Director for Instruction Dr. Suzanne Bryant presented the plan for the ESSER funding. The state requires 20% of those funds to go toward addressing leaning loss.
Bryant said the plan for Greeneville City Schools’ funding was developed after meeting with parents, principals and other school staff.
“We started out with requests totaling $9.5 million, so we had to work a lot to get that down to a manageable amount within the bounds of the grant, but we wanted as much money as possible to be spent working directly with students to accelerate learning,” Bryant said.
Of the $4.5 million the district was allocated in ESSER 3.0, Bryant said $1.5 million is proposed to be used to hire retired teachers or teacher assistants to provide targeted intervention for elementary and middle school students.
Bryant said $174,000 will be used to expand the district’s partnership with Frontier Health to employ two mental health counselors, and $195,587 will fund a full-time social worker for the district for three years.
Funding is also proposed for math textbooks, full-time substitute teachers, HVAC replacement in the district and part of the roof replacement project at Greeneville High School, also approved Tuesday at a total cost of $379,109. Of that amount, $260,000 will come from ESSER funds.
To receive the funding, districts must return budgets and spending plans by Friday.
In other business, the board also approved financial statements for the month of July and several policy revisions as well as a new policy related to virtual education. The state requires that districts have a relevant policy in order to deliver virtual education while students are away from school temporarily, such as due to illness or while in quarantine.
Other policies were updated to reflect current language in practice. Those policies include:
- Enrollment in Advanced Courses
- Homebound Instruction
- Interscholastic
- Attendance of Non-Resident Students
- Attendance
- Alternative School Programs
- Physical Examinations and Immunizations
- Foreign Exchange Students
The board also heard a presentation on Tusculum View Elementary School by Principal Dr. Lana Luttrell.
The board’s next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 28.