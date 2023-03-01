The Greeneville Board of Education voted Tuesday to increase tuition rates for the 2023-24 school year.
The new rates will be $1,225 for a student who lives outside the city but inside Greene County and $1,800 for a student who lives outside Greene County.
Greeneville City Schools (GCS) has 597 tuition-paying students this year. Of those students, 588 live inside Greene County, and nine live outside the county.
The tuition increase will result in an additional $29,750 in revenue, according to an estimate presented by Chief Financial Officer Ellen Lipe.
"While this does not keep pace with the inflation rate, it does release a little bit of that tension on our budget," Lipe told the board.
She noted that the traditional increase amount is $50, which was last implemented for this year, and prior to that for the 2019-20 school year.
The traditional $50 amount is designed to "ease the burden on our families," Lipe said.
Tuition-paying families who have more than one student in GCS get a slight discount for each additional child.
For families with two children, the new rate will be $2,400 for inside the county and $3,550 for outside the county.
For families with three children, the new rate will be $3,525 for inside the county and $5,250 for outside the county.
For more information on GCS tuition, visit www2.gcschools.net and click on District, then Finance, then Tuition.
In other business in the meeting that lasted more than two hours, the board approved 11 tenure candidates.
Earning tenure were: Cody Baugh, Cheyenne Burrow, Samantha Grissom, Rustin Jones, Madison Howell, Tamara Harris, Heather Miller, Michelle Miller, Shelia Newland, Ekaterina Powell, and Daniel Varnell.
To become eligible for tenure status, teachers must have served five school years or not less than 45 months with a seven-year period as a probationary teacher and receive evaluations demonstrating an overall performance effectiveness level of above or significantly above expectations, according to state guidelines, during the last two consecutive years.
They also must complete a portfolio that details their background and philosophy, which are reviewed by the board.
Each board member took time to congratulate the tenure recipients, with Craig Shepherd commenting that Greeneville is "blessed to have all of you as teachers."
The board also approved the school district's 2022 audited financial statements.
For the first time in seven years, the board had new findings, although they were described as minor.
One of the findings showed that invoices, receipts, and other supporting documentation were not retained to verify items purchased were actually received. This occurred during transition of duties at Hal Henard Elementary School, and a plan of corrective action already is in place, according to Lipe.
Discussed at length were two "Material Weaknesses" reported by auditors with Rodefer Moss & Co. LLC.
The material weaknesses are related to an expenditure by the Town of Greeneville on behalf of the school district for the Energy Efficient Schools Initiative.
Lipe told the board she did not know the expenditure by the town had to be recorded in the school district's budget.
Auditor Curtis Morrison said this type of finding is "a very unusual thing to happen."
Board member Josh Quillen said, "It kind of looks bad in a way, but it's really not that bad."
To correct the finding, the budget has been amended, according to Lipe. "We are committed to amending the budget prior to recording expenditures paid on our behalf going forward," she wrote in her corrective action plan.
The board expressed support for Lipe during her report.
New math textbooks were adopted by the board, using $150,000 in ESSER funds and $250,000 in the GCS budget, not to exceed an estimated total of $400,000.
The textbooks for grades K-12 are from McGraw Hill and are aligned with state standards.
In related action, the board approved the second year of a professional learning agreement with the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching for implementation of the new math standards and textbooks.
The board heard a detailed report on plans to apply for a $1.5 million Innovative Schools Grant, which if awarded, would be used primarily to expand Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.
Deadline for the grant application to be submitted is March 31.
Suzanne Bryant, assistant director for curriculum and instruction, reported the district's ACT scores for 2021-22.
She said Greeneville's average composite score on the college entrance exam was 20.6, compared to 19.1 in Tennessee and 19.8 in the nation.
The board also heard a report from EastView Elementary School, which included a performance by the fourth and fifth grade chorus. The group, directed by Samantha Grissom, sang two songs, including the Beatles' "Here Comes The Sun."
EastView Principal Kelly Ford showed a video presentation of how the school is following the district model called "Portrait of a Graduate" by instilling the traits of: Innovator, Effective Communicator, Critical Thinker, Empathetic, Resilient, and Personally Responsible Citizen.
The board also approved minor changes, on first reading, to its policy on surplus property. The board’s full list of policies can be found online by visiting https://tsba.net/greeneville-city-board-of-education-policy-manual/#board-operations .
On the board's consent agenda, the school fee structure for 2023-24 was approved. The fees are $15 for elementary schools, $17 for Greeneville Middle School, and $20 for Greeneville High School.
Also on the consent agenda, was approval of the six-month update to the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Public Spending Plan and Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan related to COVID-19 guidelines.
The detailed plan can be found at the school district's website under District, then ESSER.
GCS's COVID-19 information can be found at https://www2.gcschools.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1831121&type=d&pREC_ID=1986860&tota11y=true .