Greeneville City Schools reported six COVID-19 cases among staff and students for the week of Dec. 13-17.
No data was available from Greene County Schools at the end of the day on Monday.
Both districts typically post the number of positive cases identified to their websites on Monday for the previous week. That data comes from the local Health Department.
Both districts are out for Christmas break through Jan. 3.
The six cases reported by Greeneville City Schools include one staff member and one student at Highland Elementary School, two students at Hal Henard Elementary School and two students at Tusculum View Elementary School.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health on Friday, 52 cases had been identified over the past 14 days in Greene County among 5-18 year olds.