Greeneville City Schools officials have announced information on 2023-24 registration.
All children entering the Greeneville City School system for the first time must be registered so that personnel and materials are available at the beginning of the school year.
Students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15 to enter kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year. State law requires that children successfully complete a state-approved kindergarten program before entering first grade.
The registration process is designed to be computer, tablet, and mobile friendly. Any parent without a computer, smart phone, or internet access is asked to contact the Greeneville City Schools Central Office at 423-787-8000 for assistance with the registration process.
CITY RESIDENTS
Online kindergarten registration will begin April 4 for children who live inside the Greeneville city limits and will be new students entering kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year.
Registration documents will be available for completion at www.gcschools.net, at 8 a.m. on April 4 under the Registration and Enrollment link.
Applicants for kindergarten are required to have Brigance Screening administered by Greeneville City Schools during the summer. Parents will sign up for the screening during the registration process. During the registration process, the following required documents can be uploaded:
- Utility bill, photo ID with current address, notarized affidavit of residence with photo ID, and proof of residence item (lease/rental agreement, OR mortgage statement, OR property tax card);
- Certified birth certificate;
- Physical examination documentation; and
- TN Certificate of Immunization record;
If the documents cannot be uploaded, contact the school to schedule a time to provide them later. If a physical examination and the required immunizations have not been completed prior to registration, they must be completed before the first day of school, with the completed documents brought to the school. No student may be admitted to school without proof of a physical examination and required immunizations.
Out-of-zone requests, or requests for Greeneville resident students to attend a school outside of their specified zone or area of residence, will be made during the online registration process.
NEW TUITION STUDENTS
Parents of children entering kindergarten through 12th grade living outside the Greeneville city limits who will apply as new tuition students must register their students online.
This also includes Highland Elementary and TOPS at Greeneville free tuition applications.
Registration application documents will be available at www.gcschools.net at 8 a.m. on April 3 under the Registration and Enrollment link. They will be time stamped to have an accurate record of the order of applications.
New tuition applicants in grades 1-12 must provide transcripts, discipline records, and attendance records from previous school systems by July 1 to maintain their position in the time-stamped enrollment consideration process.
Parents will be allowed to make a first, second, and third elementary school choice preference during the registration process.
Tuition applicants for kindergarten are required to have Brigance Screening administered by Greeneville City Schools during the summer. Parents will sign up for the screening during the registration process.
Parents may upload copies of a certified birth certificate, TN Certificate of Immunization record, and physical examination documentation during the registration process. If these cannot be uploaded, the school will request them prior to the beginning of the school year, if the student is accepted as a tuition student.
If a physical examination and the required immunizations have not been completed prior to registration, they must be completed before the first day of school, with the completed documents brought to the school. No student may be admitted to school without proof of a physical examination and required immunizations.
Enrollment information for the K-12 fully online school, TOPS at Greeneville, can be found at https://tops.education/criteria-for-acceptance.
For more information about either registration category, contact the Greeneville City Schools Central Office at 423-787-8000.