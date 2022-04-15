The Greene County Commission is set to consider a resolution Monday that could lead to relocating the county school system’s vocational education from the Greene Technology Center to one or more of the system’s four high schools.
Ahead of that meeting, leaders from Greeneville City Schools and the technology center itself stressed the benefits they see in the current mode of delivering vocational education to students from both districts.
Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes called the Greene Technology Center “a tremendous asset to our community.”
“It has been a model across the state for 48-plus years. The staff at GTC does an outstanding job in working to prepare students for post-secondary education or a career in their chosen field,” Starnes said. “Through our partnership at GTC, students have access to 12 high-quality programs that are equipped with industry standard equipment and technology. The number and quality of these offerings would be nearly impossible to replicate at individual high schools due to facility space constraints and equipment expense.”
The resolution to study moving GTC programs to individual schools was introduced by Commissioner Teddy Lawing early this month, first to the Greene County Education Committee and then to the Budget and Finance Committee. Both committees endorsed it, sending it on to the commission, which will convene at 6 p.m. Monday in the Greene County Courthouse, 101 S. Main St. to consider it.
However the resolution’s roots go back to October, when the Joint Board of Education, which includes members of both local school boards and meets quarterly to discuss and oversee the technology center, discussed but could not come to an agreement on a new joint operation plan.
The center has operated successfully without a formal agreement since it opened in 1974, but an agreement is necessary now for federal grant oversight, Principal Randy Wells told board members then.
Division of authority, including in reference to hiring future principals, as well as the length of contract each district would be bound to, were among the details the two boards disagreed on, and with both boards voting as separate entities, the issue was deadlocked.
Wells, whose hiring as principal in 2017 Director of Greene County Schools David McLain said he was involved in jointly with the previous Greeneville City Schools director, intends to retire after more than 30 years total with GTC at the end of the current school year.
Currently the Greene County Board of Education provides 60% of local funding and owns two-thirds of the center’s facilities, however the Greeneville City Board of Education serves as the fiscal agent and has almost full authority in decision making related to staffing. Hiring and payroll for center employees is through the city school system’s budget. The Town of Greeneville owns the remaining third of the facilities.
Wells said there are 261 students enrolled in the technology center’s 12 course options this semester. That number includes 143 students from Greene County’s four high schools, 116 from Greeneville High School and two private school students.
“Prior to the pandemic we were averaging almost 100 more students, and I think in a year or so the numbers will return to pre-pandemic levels or higher,” Wells said. “We offer classes to any student grades 9-12 at no cost to the student or family. There are no pre-required courses before attending GTC. We accept first-semester freshmen as well as last-semester seniors, and all industrial certification examinations are covered by federal funding.”
Scheduling and transportation were among issues discussed in the County Commission’s Education and Budget and Finance committees.
McLain said the state has increased the number of required credit courses students must take in high school, which, factoring in the time necessary to travel cross-county to GTC, means that some students, especially seniors, may not have time to spend at the center.
Wells acknowledged that scheduling presents a hurdle for many students, but he said center staff aim to work with students to arrange the schedules so that they may attend their desired vocational or CTE course at GTC.
“If students maintain passing grades in all their state-required courses, there is opportunity for students to attend multiple semesters at GTC,” Wells said. “We will work with any student to facilitate scheduling a class with us, and we are always willing to work with any school to accommodate individual school requirements.”
Lawing and other commissioners and district leaders also pointed out students’ reluctance to leave their friends at their home high schools, as well as a lingering negative stigma they reported among students.
Wells said GTC has also been working to better market course offerings to high school students, and Starnes said the system has seen success in this area.
“The number of students from Greeneville High School has continued to grow over the past several years because there has been a concerted effort to promote the value of technical education to students,” Starnes said. “For example, students who want to be engineers and go to a four-year college after high school can gain practical knowledge and skills by taking machine tool, welding or electricity classes at GTC, and students who aspire to enter the workforce or continue their education at a college of applied technology or a community college have the ability to learn industry standard skills, earn industry certifications and obtain post-secondary credit through dual enrollment courses.”
Dual enrollment is currently available through Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Morristown, which utilizes GTC as its Greene County satellite campus for seven of the 12 course options at GTC, with an eighth opportunity in the new HVAC program slated to begin in the fall.
State budget documents include funds for a larger TCAT campus at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus, and Greene County Schools leaders said they would seek to continue offering dual enrollment through TCAT wherever TCAT and local options for vocational education are based locally.
Wells said that TCAT’s proposed investment locally has to do with the success of the GTC in its current form.
“We routinely have a very high rate of students that succeed in dual enrollment with TCAT and dual credit courses at the community college level. Thirty percent of all students now enrolled at TCAT Morristown are from Greene County,” said Wells. “Our relationship with TCAT Morristown has resulted in offering classes here in Greeneville during the day and evening, and as a result of this partnership, the Governor has proposed building a $30 million facility here.”
Wells also shared that GTC students performed well last week in the Tennessee SkillsUSA competition, which pitted CTE students statewide in competition with each other. He said GTC students took home first place in four areas and second place in three.
“Our hope is to continue to provide the best possible CTE programming to students within Greeneville and Greene County. We strive to be the best in the state and set the standard for others to follow,” Wells said. “In a meeting last week with our teachers, it was said that what we need to do is continue being awesome, and that really is our mission.”
Wells said he considers the facility a bragging point for the community.
“On a regular basis we have systems from across the state and region tour our facility,” he said. “It is a source of pride for Greene County. Our facilities are often highlighted during industry recruitment, and we also play a role in providing industry training. My desire is that the partnership will continue and allow GTC to provide excellent career-focused opportunities for students.”
Greeneville City School Board Chair Cindy Luttrell echoed those sentiments, saying the technology center “has been a jewel in our community for a number of years, especially in paving a successful future for students.”
“The staff and leadership have adjusted their offerings over the years as times have changed and new vocations have developed. It is difficult to realize the impact on students, employees, operations and even the community at this time. We will continue to partner with the Greene County School Board for the benefit of all students,” Luttrell said.
Starnes said he hopes that partnership continues.
“Greeneville City Schools values the opportunities provided to students at GTC through our partnership with Greene County Schools and would like to continue the tradition of excellence and opportunity that this partnership provides for students in both systems,” he said.
When contacted this week, McLain said he would not comment on the resolution until the Commission’s vote on Monday.
He said during the Education Committee meeting, however, that, if the resolution passes, the County School Board will need to call a workshop meeting to discuss fulfilling the direction to explore and formulate a possible plan for in-school delivery of courses currently offered at GTC.