Three LEGO robotics teams from Greeneville City Schools have advanced to the state-level competition in the FIRST LEGO League Challenge.
The Greeneville Block Jocks, the Mysterious LEGO Society, and the Short Circuits recently placed in the Model City Qualifier FIRST LEGO League Challenge at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport.
They are among 48 teams who are advancing to compete Feb. 10 on the campus of Tennessee Tech in Cookeville. From there, winners will advance to the national competition in Texas in April.
The Block Jocks from Hal Henard Elementary School and Greeneville Middle School placed first in Robot Performance. They are coached by Nancy Philbeck and Stacy Wilkerson.
Tusculum View Elementary School’s Mysterious LEGO Society placed second in Robot Performance. They are coached by Nikita Stephens, Laura Brown, and Charles Keller.
Greeneville Middle School’s Short Circuits placed second in Innovation Project. They are coached by Melissa Shipley and Mitchell Magill.
“Greeneville City has a long tradition of representation at the state tournament as this makes the eighth consecutive year a Greeneville City Schools team has qualified for this event! We are excited to continue the long-standing tradition of representing Greeneville City Schools at the state tournament,” Philbeck said.
The theme of this year’s competition focuses on energy resources. Teams must present a problem and a solution.
During the competition, they must run their robot three times, and they are scored by a panel of judges.
Teams are scored in the categories of Innovation Project, Core Values, and Robot Design, and Robot Game (or performance) then placed first through third in each category.
The Core Values of the competition are:
- Discovery: We explore new skills and ideas.
- Innovation: We use creativity and persistence to solve problems.
- Impact: We apply what we learn to improve our world.
- Inclusion: We respect each other and embrace our differences.
- Teamwork: We are stronger when we work together.
- Fun: We enjoy and celebrate what we do!
The LEGO League challenges are conducted by FIRST, which stands for “For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology.”
FIRST uses strategies known to increase interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math): hands-on learning, working as a team on real-life problems, exposure to careers and adult mentors, emphasis on FIRST Core Values, and a culminating celebration where students can showcase what they created and learned.
Participants develop skills in teamwork, problem-solving, and communication, preparing them for success in school and the workforce.
For more information about the FIRST LEGO League challenges, visit www.firstinspires.org/robotics/fll .