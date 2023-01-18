Eight teachers and one principal in Greeneville City Schools have received top honors for 2022-23.
Principal of the Year is Janet Ricker of Hal Henard Elementary School.
District-Level Teachers of the Year are Amy Hoese, grades pre-K-4; Sarah Chapman, grades 5-8; and Kimber McIntyre, grades 9-12.
Ricker is a graduate of South Greene High School. She attended Walters State Community College and Carson-Newman University for her undergraduate work and earned her master’s degree from East Tennessee State University.
She has been in education for 24 years, teaching chemistry, biology, and ecology at the high school level for 15 years.
Hoese is a graduate of South Greene High School and teaches first grade at Tusculum View Elementary School.
Chapman is a graduate of North Greene High School and a Special Education teacher at Greeneville Middle School.
McIntyre is a graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School and teaches science at Greeneville High School.
They will advance to the next level of competition to be eligible for the Tennessee Teacher of the Year Award.
Hoese, Chapman, and McIntyre were chosen from among the eight school-level winners of Teacher of the Year.
In addition to Tusculum View, GMS, and GHS, school level winners are: EastView Elementary, Darci Dolen; Hal Henard, Melvina Miller; Highland, Ashley Long; Tennessee Online Public Schools (TOPS), Jana Wills; and Greene Technology Center, Elliott GeFellers.