Greeneville City Schools will operate on a two hour delay Wednesday due to the potential for slick roads, Director of Schools Steve Starnes announced Tuesday evening. Central office will also report on a two hour delay.
"Road conditions will be reassessed in the morning and an announcement will be made if a change in the school schedule is necessary," Starnes said.
Greene County Schools will operate on its typical 100% virtual Wednesday schedule.
Director of Greene County Schools David McLain said students may pick up meals between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Mosheim Elementary School and Chuckey Doak Middle School.