A 3% raise for all permanent employees is among the priorities in the proposed budget for Greeneville City Schools for the upcoming fiscal year.
The Greeneville City School Board got their first look at the 2022-23 budget and heard from district leaders about how the draft document was developed.
District leaders said the percentage raise is a priority to compete with school systems in surrounding areas.
“When we were preparing our budget on Friday, it was a different situation than it looks like now,” Director of Schools Steve Starnes said. “Last year we were fortunate to include a number of budget requests through ESSER funds, but this year we found ourselves looking at some cuts as we talked to our leadership, so even though some things are added, we weren’t able to get to a lot of budget requests, but it was really a priority to make sure the 3% raise stayed in.”
“We always want to be as competitive as we can with our salaries and benefits because we certainly expect a lot from our employees, so we want to reward them well,” said Chief Financial Officer Ellen Lipe.
He and Lipe said receiving an estimate of state Basic Education Program (BEP) funding in the amount of $838,689 this week made a difference in the planning process. Lipe noted the estimate is based on enrollment data from the month of April, and final data from the end of the school year will be used to determine actual funding.
The 2022-23 school year will be the last in which school systems will receive state funding through the BEP, which is based on districtwide enrollment, before the state will transition to a new formula called the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA).
Starnes, who led a committee in the process of developing the new state formula, said he expects Greeneville City Schools will see an increase in funding with its implementation.
“By all indications if our enrollment maintains, we are set to see an increase,” Starnes said.
Board members and district leaders discussed many of the budget requests from schools and principals that were approved last year and funded through CARES Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, which included additional custodial staff and mental health personnel, among others. Starnes said positions funded through ESSER are temporary because there is not currently funding to continue when grant funds end in 2025.
“We will have those conversations in the future, because with this increase we will have the opportunity to talk about what positions we may add into our general purpose budget from ESSER,” Starnes said.
For this year, however, he said continuing to raise wages in efforts to compete with other school systems continues to be a top priority.
“Compared to some of our competitors, we were as much as 8% or 10% behind, but our intention is to close that gap,” Starnes said.
The total cost of raising wages 3% is $647,591, which is the most expensive amount listed among additions to the 2022-23 budget.
Salary scale step increases for employees, totaling $219,291, is also included in the draft, as well as $94,340 to cover a $300 increase to certified teacher salary scale steps.
An estimated cost of $53,995 for a 2.5% increase in the cost of employee health insurance was also budgeted for, although Lipe said that figure is also just an estimate, as the district has not received word on the cost of insurance for the next year yet.
The list totals $1.4 million and also includes $250,000 to continue the district’s new Tennessee Online Public School K-12 partnership with Bristol City Schools, which Lipe said is offset by $459,750 the school generates in BEP funding. Principal Richard Tipton, who gave a presentation on the school’s first year during the April school board meeting, said enrollment is increasing as the number of online options, which skyrocketed amid the pandemic, begins to drop.
Other new additions budgeted for in the draft include a $180,000 debt service loan payment related to the district’s ongoing Energy Efficient Schools Initiative HVAC renovation project, through which dimmable LED lights have been installed in many schools, and a capital allocation in the amount of $52,455. Lipe said the district would have requested $80,000 this year, but the amount was lowered to take into consideration $152,455 in guaranteed savings related to the HVAC and lighting upgrades.
The district also plans to add multiple software programs, both educational and administrative, to the general purpose budget, a month of pay for the Greeneville Middle School principal to work over the summer, aviation liability insurance related to the Greene Technology Center’s aviation program added in 2020, and a $10,000 increase to the maintenance and repair budget needed due to inflation.
The draft budget was balanced at $31,928,180. The school board will meet May 16.