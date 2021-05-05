Bus assistants topped the list of priorities for the projected 2021-22 Greeneville City Schools budget.
The Greeneville Board of Education got its first look at projected expenses and revenues for the next school year, as well as a list of funding needs developed by district leadership for the next school year, at its annual spring budget workshop Tuesday evening.
As proposed, the budget includes funding for a 3% raise for all permanent employees and an increase to substitute teacher pay scales due to ongoing difficulties finding substitute teachers. Under the proposed new substitute teacher pay scale, non-certified substitutes would earn $70 per day, certified teachers would earn $80 per day and retired Greeneville City Schools teachers would earn $100.
The budget was balanced with revenues and expenditures both totaling $29,992,844, although Tuesday evening’s budget presentations did not include an updated estimate for state Basic Education Program (BEP) funding, adjustments for the month of May related to attendance or a final count of employees retiring at the end of the school year or other end-of-year adjustments.
“Our budget is a living, breathing document that will pretty much change every day until it is approved because we get new information every day,” Chief Financial Officer Ellen Lipe said.
Out of a list of 12 top needs and priorities, the budget as presented Tuesday only covered the five bus assistants and one and a portion of five requested meal-time custodians, the second ranked budget need.
Lipe said the final BEP estimate and funding through the third round of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding will also allow the district to fund more of the requests, as some of the requests will be eligible for use with the ESSER funding. The district has been allocated $4,578,492 through ESSER, but Lipe said the district’s application for uses for that money has not been made or approved yet.
Director of Schools Steve Starnes explained the list of priorities was developed after each principal and department head presented requests, which were then ranked.
“Since this is a district budget, we look at what is the most prioritized that will benefit the entire system and make us the best that we can be,” Starnes said. “The beauty of this process is that everyone comes together with their requests, and we all come together to benefit the whole system.”
He said the bus assistants and meal-time custodians rose to the top of the list as they both address safety concerns.
Three bus assistants were funded through the 2020-21 budget, and Transportation Supervisor Kristen Rollins said they have made a difference.
“They have helped with behavior on the bus, and the driver can focus more on the road,” Rollins said. “Behavior issues and write ups are down, and our drivers’ morale has gone up. This year was different because of COVID, but once we went back to full days, the number of write ups was cut to a third” compared to the previous year, Rollins said.
Adding five more bus assistants to the three currently employed would cover each of the district’s bus routes.
Custodians for meal times at the elementary schools and middle school are needed because each school typically has just one custodian working at a time, Starnes said.
“If there is a situation somewhere else in the building while the custodian is in the cafeteria cleaning up there, we have a dilemma. We either have to leave the cafeteria to take care of the other situation, or let the other situation wait,” Starnes said, adding that this presents safety concerns if a spill or other mess cannot be quickly cleaned.
Other high-ranked priorities in the list developed by district leadership include four part-time and one full-time response to instruction and intervention (RTI2) positions, a full-time science and social studies teacher for Highland Elementary School due to changing class sizes, and to change a district human resources staff position this year from part-time to full-time status.
The board will consider a final budget during the regular board meeting scheduled for May 17.