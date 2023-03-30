Greeneville City Schools officials are reminding parents that required 2023-24 registration begins Monday.
Students must be 5 years old on or before Aug. 15 to enter kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year.
The registration process is designed to be computer, tablet, and mobile friendly. Any parent without a computer, smart phone, or internet access is asked to contact the Greeneville City Schools Central Office at 423-787-8000 for assistance with the registration process.
Online kindergarten registration will begin April 4 for children who live inside the Greeneville city limits and will be new students entering kindergarten for the 2023-24 school year.
Registration documents will be available for completion at www2.gcschools.net, at 8 a.m. on April 4 under the Registration and Enrollment link.
Parents of children entering kindergarten through 12th grade living outside the Greeneville city limits who will apply as new tuition students must register their students online.
This also includes Highland Elementary and TOPS at Greeneville free tuition applications.
Tuition registration application documents will be available at www2.gcschools.net at 8 a.m. on April 3 under the Registration and Enrollment link. They will be time stamped to have an accurate record of the order of applications.