Greeneville City Schools has released its Annual Report highlighting financials, facilities, technology, and accomplishments from the 2021-22 school year.
The 16-page full color report features numerous photos of students and staff participating in both academics and athletics with the theme "Resilient Innovator."
Director of Schools Steve Starnes presented the 2022 Annual Report Jan. 26 during the Greeneville Board of Education's monthly meeting, explaining the theme comes from two of the six attributes GCS has listed for a successful high school graduate.
Starnes also explained that the GCS logo is centered on the cover of the report showing a resilient person standing atop a mountain and reaching toward innovation.
"The 2021-22 school year was a highly successful year for Greeneville City Schools," Starnes wrote in his letter on page 3 of the report.
"Greeneville City Schools was recognized as an Exemplary District by the Tennessee Department of Education, the highest designation awarded to districts. GCS was one of sixteen districts, out of a total of 146 districts statewide, to earn this top designation. This is the third time the district has achieved Exemplary District status, previously being recognized in 2016-17 and 2017-18."
His letter goes on to say that five schools, Greeneville High and all four elementaries, were named Reward Schools by the state. And all six schools were recognized for Level 5 Growth, making GCS one of nine districts out of the total 146 across the state to attain Level 5 in all measured areas. These rankings are featured on page 5 of the report.
"Student accomplishment in athletics and extra-curricular activities include state championships and numerous top-ten finishes in the state in multiple sports and activities," Starnes wrote.
"I am extremely proud of our students and educators for their dedication, hard work, and accomplishments during the 2021-22 school year. I am also very honored and humbled to serve as director of such an outstanding school system that values excellence and equity for ALL students.
"We want to thank you for taking the time to review this annual report and learn about the many wonderful accomplishments of our students and educators. We deeply appreciate the trust you have placed in us and the outstanding support the Greeneville community has given to our school system. These accomplishments would not be possible without your support," Starnes concluded.
With his letter on page 3 are photos of school board members Cindy Luttrell, chair; Craig Shepherd, vice chair; Josh Quillen, treasurer; Pam Botta and Crystal Hirschy.
The board was named 2021 School Board of Year by the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) and a 2022 TSBA Board of Distinction, the report notes.
Page 3 also lists the board's five goals:
- Goal One: Provide excellence and equity in instruction and programs.
- Goal Two: Provide a system of highly qualified world-class faculty and staff.
- Goal Three: Provide a state-of-the-art learning environment.
- Goal Four: Focus expenditures on instruction and provide excellence in school district accounting.
- Goal Five: Provide excellence and equity in family and community programs.
Page 2 of the report features data from the 26 years of the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation, including $1.5 million raised to support technology initiatives.
The data also states that 16 years of Daddy Daughter dances have provided $55,000 in scholarship funds for GHS students.
Pages 4 and 5 feature colorful pie charts showing revenue sources, educator credentials, and student demographics.
The numbers include:
- $12,196 per pupil expenditure;
- 73 cents of every dollar spent on instruction, and 10 cents spent on maintenance;
- 52% of revenues from state funding, 26% from local funding, and 18% from city appropriation;
- Of the 263 certified staff, 10 have doctorate degrees, 35 have educational specialist degrees, 18 have master's degrees plus 30 hours, 116 have master's degrees, and 84 have bachelor's degrees;
- 76% of students are listed as white, 11% Hispanic, 9% Black/African American, 2% Asian, and 1% American Indian/Alaska Native.
Page 6 of the report focuses on Student Success including a graduation rate of 98.4%.
The numbers include 65 Honors Scholars, 53 students with Industry Certifications, 83 students with 21 or higher on the ACT exam, and 108 who earned Dual Enrollment college credit or score a 3 or higher on the Advanced Placement (AP) Exam.
Page 7 features facility improvements including major improvements at GHS's Burley Stadium, a new fire alarm system at Hal Henard Elementary School, upgrades to kitchen equipment and installation of LED lighting, new boilers, nursing stations and isolation rooms at EastView and Tusculum View elementaries, and a new HVAC system at Greeneville Middle School.
Page 7 also notes that three schools received perfect scores on all health inspections in 2022.
The centerfold of the report focuses on advancements in technology, including a full page on activities at the Greene Technology Center.
Pages 10 and 11 feature a lengthy list of outstanding accomplishments by Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (AFJROTC), Chorus, Band, and athletics at both Greeneville High and Greeneville Middle schools.
Pages 12 and 13 feature summer programs with photos of students learning about artwork, engineering, and community jobs and participating in tutoring and field trips.
Page 14 showcases the new Tennessee Online Public School (TOPS) partnership with Bristol Tennessee City School to provide Greeneville students the option of online learning.
Page 15 includes a director of Central Office staff and school principals.
The back cover features photos of the classes of 2022 at both GHS and GMS, along with those six attributes of a successful graduate.
In addition to Resilient and Innovator, the attributes are: Effective Communicator, Critical Thinker, Empathetic, and Personally Responsible Citizen.
Starnes recognized GCS Administrative Assistant Kari Simmons for preparing the Annual Report.
The school system's annual reports can be found online at www2.gcschools.net under "District" and "District Annual Reports."