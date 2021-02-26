Greeneville City Schools will begin accepting applications to its preschool program for the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday, a press release from the school system said. The program is open to 3- and 4-year-old children.
Enrollment is limited, the release said.
Greeneville City Schools operates five preschool classes in partnership with Head Start. Classes are housed at EastView, Hal Henard, Highland and Tusculum View elementary schools, as well as the Greene Technology Center.
Eligibility for these programs is determined by federal and state program requirements. Services include educational, medical, dental, nutritional, mental health, and transportation services, the release said.
The Voluntary Pre-K for Tennessee initiative is to provide for the state’s 3- and 4-year-old children, with the priority to serve 4-year-old children of families that meet the economical guidelines. The program’s desire is to give pre-k children an opportunity to develop school readiness skills in an environment that promotes success in kindergarten and throughout the child’s life, the release said.
To complete an application or for more information, contact Greeneville City Schools Pre-K Social Worker, Latasha Keller at 423-638-1083, or Constance Ashcroft at 423-787-0848