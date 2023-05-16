Character Education Award winners are shown, from left, front row: Maggie Moore, Miles Reneau, Zaelyn Fillers, Maps Gray, Melyna Doty, and Truett Shelton; and back row: Trey Bailey, Vivian Kammerdiener, Ty Thompson, Faith Schubert, Daunte Webb, and Ja Farrah Freeman.
Twelve students who exemplify good character were recognized Monday by the Greeneville Board of Education.
Honorees include two students from each school:
Greeneville High School — Ty Thompson, son of Daniel and Jodie Thompson, and Faith Schubert, daughter of Mike and Amanda Schubert;
Greeneville Middle School — Trey Bailey, son of Kenneth and Sandy Bailey, and Vivian Kammerdiener, daughter of Donny and Jennifer Kammerdiener;
EastView Elementary School — Truett Shelton, son of Samantha Shelton and James Shelton, and Melyna Doty, daughter of Lynn and Jama Doty;
Hal Henard Elementary School — Miles Reneau, son of Michael and Julie Reneau, and Maggie Moore, daughter of Nicolle and Derrick Moore;
Highland Elementary School — Daunte Webb, son of Scenysa Dickson, and Ja Farrah Freeman, daughter of Brennard and Sharon Clarity; and
Tusculum View Elementary School — Maps Gray, son of Jeremy and Crystal Gray, and Zaelyn Fillers, daughter of Sarah Fillers and Nick Fillers.
The students were introduced by Amanda Waddell, executive director of the Greeneville City Schools Education Foundation.
The foundation provides a donation to the charity of the student’s choice. Thompson, Bailey, and Kammerdiener selected Isaiah 117 House. Doty and Gray selected the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Webb and Freeman selected St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Shelton selected CASA of Northeast Tennessee. Reneau selected the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of Jessica Streib. Moore selected Shriners Hospital in honor of Trisha Wilhoit. Fillers selected Girl Scout Troop 1090 Bronze Project.
Waddell said the foundation began presenting Character Education Awards in 2001 to complement the city schools’ Character Counts program.
The program focuses on the importance of numerous character traits: courage, courtesy, honesty, justice/fairness, kindness, perseverance, respect, responsibility, self-discipline, and self-respect.
The students are selected by their peers or teachers for exemplifying good character, Waddell said.
Over the past 22 years, the foundation has recognized more than 260 students and donated more than $11,000 to charities on behalf of the students, Waddell noted.