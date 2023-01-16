Cadet Senior Airman Nora Scott works with 1st Lt. Luis M. Santos at the entrance to mission base as part of a Civil Air Patrol search-and-rescue exercise Saturday afternoon at Greeneville Municipal Airport.
Sun Photo By Amy Rose
Mission observer Alexander Wilson, in foreground, and Pilot Bill Pfeifer prepare to launch Saturday as part of the Civil Air Patrol search-and-rescue exercise.
Photo Special To The Sun/Ande Boyer
Project officer Renee Bailey, right, talks with participants of a Civil Air Patrol search-and-rescue exercise.
Sun Photo By Amy Rose
Mission base at Greeneville Municipal Airport was busy with activity Saturday afternoon as the Civil Air Patrol conducted a search-and-rescue training exercise.
Sun Photo By Amy Rose
Mission scanner Brandon McKinney of Telford prepares to look for wreckage in a search-and-rescue exercise Saturday at Greeneville Municipal Airport.
The Greeneville Municipal Airport was filled with activity over the weekend as the Tennessee Wing of the Civil Air Patrol conducted a simulated search-and-rescue exercise.
An estimated 60 participants from across the state, including experienced pilots, young cadets, and other volunteers, worked together to search for “pretend” wreckage in two separate locations in Greene County.
The two-day mission was designed to provide realistic training for locating wreckage of missing aircraft, according to Capt. Renee Bailey, Greeneville CAP Squadron Commander and project officer for the exercise.
“The goal is to get our ground teams and air crews comfortably working with each other,” Bailey said.
Using data from the aircraft’s Emergency Locator Transmitter, a ground team of eight to 10 members travel with their gear in a 14-passenger van to a site where they can search on foot. Their gear includes food and water to sustain them for 24 hours, a compass, a flashlight, fire-starting equipment and other survival supplies, Bailey said.
Also responding were air crews with passengers called “mission scanners” who ride along to look for debris.
Eight airplanes were assigned to this two-day mission, the first held in Greeneville since 2019.
A mission base at the airport was equipped with telephone, computer, and radio communication, coordinated with the U.S. Air Force.
The mission base was busy Saturday afternoon with participants ranging in age from 12 to 83.
For the purposes of this exercise they were searching for “wreckage” that had been placed in target locations in Cedar Creek and Chuckey, Bailey said.
Having two targets located far apart gives teams more opportunity for training, Bailey noted. Also, training in January helps prepare teams for search-and-rescue missions in cold temperatures.
The exercise also included several non-emergency aspects, from briefing the media to tracking expenses to feeding everyone involved.
In addition to search and rescue, the Civil Air Patrol provides response to a variety of natural disasters and other emergencies.
The Civil Air Patrol has three main missions: Emergency Services, Cadet Programs, and Aerospace Education.