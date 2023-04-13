The Town of Greeneville Civil Service Board is considering offering more tests annually for prospective police officers and firefighters.
The Civil Service Board met Tuesday to discuss the issue.
“We are looking to test more each year so not to miss out on qualified candidates. At the present time, we test every two years and only accept applications 30 days prior to testing. In today's time, we feel that testing more and accepting applications all the time makes for a better pool of candidates that can serve Greeneville in the event of an opening,” police Interim Chief Steve Spano wrote in an email.
The discussion was tabled so adjustments could be made to a draft policy, according to Spano.
“We talked about having four tests a year, one a quarter, but may drop back and ask for just two a year,” Spano wrote.
Spano said the Greeneville Police Department is currently fully staffed. Some law enforcement agencies in the area are actively hiring.
“We as a department are not short yet, and hope we never are. In the new testing part, we are trying to add a lateral transfer portion to help encourage officers elsewhere to apply with us also. It's still in the works,” Spano wrote.
The Greeneville Civil Service Board will next meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Greeneville Town Hall, 200 N. College St.