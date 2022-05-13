Civil Service Board To Meet Tuesday May 13, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Greeneville Civil Service Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greeneville Town Hall, 200 N. College St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greeneville Civil Service Board Greeneville Town Hall Civil Service Institutes Board Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now 2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival Set May 7 Former Eastman Employee Sentenced For Trade Secret Thefts Storms Topple Trees, Dump Hail On County Juvenile Charged With First-Degree Murder In Double Homicide 2 Children, Driver Injured When Van Rolls On WAJH Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.