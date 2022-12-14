Civil Service Board Will Meet Thursday Dec 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Civil Service Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Greeneville Town Hall, 200 N. College St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Civil Service Board Civil Service Greeneville Town Hall Board Institutes Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Angry Parent Allegedly Pulls Knife At Basketball Game A St. James Landmark: Cotton's Country Store Reopening Man Who Shot Himself As Warrant Was Served Identified Devils Dominate Region 1-4A Awards Marvelous Grace Offers Coffee On The Go