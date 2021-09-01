As part of the 200th anniversary of the Dickon-Williams Mansion a “Civil War at the Mansion” event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Sept. 4 also marks the 157th year since the death of General John Hunt Morgan on the grounds of the mansion. The Civil War was a pivotal time in the mansion’s history, as well as the Williams family, and Greeneville itself. The death of General Morgan has remained in the news since it occurred and to this day still offers much controversy and mystery.
There will be organizations with displays in the parking area, presenters will talk about various aspects of the war, and Civil War cannon will be on display. At 11 a.m. David Chaltas as General Lee will lead a program called “Meet the Generals,” which will feature several officers. Generals Lee, Longstreet, Jackson, Stuart, Pendleton, Morgan and Duke are expected, as well as presidents Lincoln and Johnson.
At noon, Chaltas, and Caleb Howard, a current top 40 artist, will present a musical program, “Celebrate Freedom.” At 1 p.m., “The Death of Morgan” will be reenacted followed by the embalming of the general in the parlor of the mansion by Civil War surgeons. At 2 p.m., Beverly Williams will present a program on the Williams family in the Civil War.
Visitors are invited to bring a chair or a blanket and enjoy the right side of the lawn for a closer view of the programming.