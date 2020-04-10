The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table program scheduled for Monday has been canceled due to travel restrictions put in place by the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The Kingsport organization will reschedule the program, speaker Dennis Frye on the topic “Confluence: Harpers Ferry as Destiny” for sometime in 2021, according to a news release.
The Civil War Round Table plans to have its next program on May 11, with Andrew Slap presenting “Abraham Lincoln and Andrew Johnson and the Constitution during the Civil War Era.” Slap is a history professor at East Tennessee State University who has authored historical books and articles.