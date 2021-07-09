The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table will host a program titled, “Let’em Up Easy, General” during its meeting Monday. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Center’s Little Theater, 1200 E. Center St., in Kingsport.
The two-act presentation features Dennis Boggs as Abraham Lincoln and Curt Fields as Ulysses S. Grant. It dramatizes an 1865 meeting of the two men at the end of the Civil War.
Tickets are $5 apiece and can be purchased beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Renaissance Center ticket booth. Theater doors open and seating begins at 6 p.m. There will be no restrictions on seating, and face coverings are optional, according to organizers.
The event, co-sponsored by the Tri Cities Civil War Round Table and Kingsport Cultural Arts, will also include a sale featuring Civil War books and magazines, according to organizers.