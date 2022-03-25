The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table will host a presentation April 11 by retired U.S. Navy Capt. Edward Gantt on “The United States Colored Troops in the Civil War – 23rd Infantry USCT.”
While the 23rd Infantry USCT was formed and fought mostly in Virginia as part of Union Gen. George Meade’s Army of the Potomac, thousands more soldiers in other regiments of United States Colored Troops fought elsewhere, including thousands in Tennessee (including East Tennessee). Gantt will address their contributions in both Eastern and Western theaters of war.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. at the Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St. in Kingsport.
The presentation is free and open to the public. Anyone wishing to dine with Gantt at 5 p.m. on the day of the presentation at The Chop House, 1704 N. Eastman Road, Kingsport, should request reservations by contacting Wayne Strong at trustwrks@aol.com.
Gantt was born in Maryland and saw combat as a helicopter door gunner and crew chief in Vietnam, service which included graduation from the U.S. Army Airborne and Ranger schools. Following graduation from Howard University, he re-entered the armed forces as a naval aviator, including a tour as commanding officer of Fighter Squadron 31 at Naval Air Station Miramar (at that time the home of Top Gun). Gantt began an association with the 23rd Infantry Regiment U.S. Colored Troops (USCT) Civil War reenactors and living historians in 2014 and is currently a member of Company B, 54th Massachusetts Civil War reenactors.