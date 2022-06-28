If cars could talk, imagine the tales Terry Bowerman’s 1916 Ford Model T could tell.
Bowerman has no idea how many owners the Model T has had or the roads it has traveled over the past 106 years, but he was happy to be there with the vintage pickup truck Saturday at the 32nd annual Volunteer State Auto Show.
Bowerman, of the St. James community, was one of more than 200 car and truck owners who participated in Saturday’s show at Hardin Park. The Model T pickup attracted plenty of attention from curious passers-by.
Bowerman has owned the Ford for about nine years. While he said the truck was designed to be driven at a maximum speed of 42 miles per hour, he has never gone faster than 20 mph in it.
Covering 20 miles in one hour was still an accomplishment in the horse-driven age when the Model T rolled off Henry Ford’s assembly line.
“That’s what I like about it, the history of the Model T,” Bowerman said.
Bowerman demonstrated the Model T still has plenty of life left by using a hand-crack positioned in front of the truck to turn the motor over. With a few cranks of the metal handle, the engine sputtered, caught and began idling with a satisfying metallic rattle.
“It’s 106 years old. Who knows how many people have owned it over the years,” Bowerman said.
The Ford Motor Company produced 15 million Model T variants between 1908 and 1927.
Like drivers of generations past, Bowerman likes the simplicity and dependability of the Model T’s design.
“Henry Ford was a genius,” Bowerman said. “In my opinion, that’s why we drive now.”
Nearby, Freddie Solomon’s 1956 Ford Fairlane Victoria sedan had its own story to tell.
The well-kept car has been in Solomon’s life since it was brand new.
“That car had 18 miles on it when my daddy bought it for me,” said Solomon, 86.
Solomon, of the Cedar Creek community, produced a framed bill of sale showing the Ford was purchased in January 1956 by his father from the Greene County Motor Co. in Greeneville for $2,952. The vehicle title and original owner’s manual are included in the frame.
Solomon explained that his father, the late Worley F. Solomon, drove the new car to where he was stationed in the Army in South Carolina. Freddie Solomon later took the Ford to an Army base in Missouri and then it was stored for two years while he served overseas in Korea.
The blue-and-white Ford has 94,000 carefully maintained miles on it.
“It has never been wrecked. All the chrome is still on it,” Solomon said.
He has no plans to sell.
“I kept it because my daddy bought the car for me,” Solomon said.
Solomon said the Ford sedan won a top-of-class award last year at an auto club show in Newport. He looks forward to driving to events like the Volunteer State Auto Show and socializing.
“I like them because I’ve got something to show and I enjoy people,” Solomon said.
Solomon’s friend Lonnie Kei brought his red 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle to the event.
“We go to all the shows together,” Kei said.
Kei prefers his Chevrolet to Solomon’s Ford.
“It’s a big block four-speed. That’s what I like about it,” he said.
Another unique car on display was a 1962 Studebaker Hawk Gran Turismo, owned by Eldrige Goings, of Greeneville.
Goings has only owned the Studebaker for a month. He felt compelled to purchase the distinctly styled sedan off a lot in Minnesota. The car had California plates on it at the time.
“I bought it because it was an orphan and you don’t see many around,” Goings said. “I Iike the whole thing. I love the design.”
The Studebaker has a distinctive front grille and tail fins characteristic of the era. The car has about 166,000 miles on the odometer.
“It needs some ‘TLC,’” Goings said.
Event organizers said that about 170 owners pre-registered with the Volunteer State Auto Club, with many others driving in to display their vehicles.
Food and other booths selling vehicle-related accessories were also part of the show.
Dash plaques were awarded to the first 200 registered participants. Two $100 cash prize winners and a $300 Grand Prize were awarded during the event, and door prizes were awarded to participants throughout the day.
Award winners were selected by the Volunteer State Auto Club.
Alvin Street, with his 1934 Ford Coupe, received the JD Byrd Memorial Award. Byrd was a founding member of the club.
Top 10 award winners at the show were: Dennis Broeske, 1927 Ford Model T; Todd Atkins, 1965 Ford Mustang Fastback; Paul Stuart, 1964 Ford Galaxie XL; Bill Boyatt, 1969 Buick Wildcat; Nikki Woodby, 1966 Ford truck; Hank Hope, Datsun 280 ZX; Bob Mallory, 1939 Chevrolet two-door sedan; Eric Lester, 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air; Lynn Castle, 1956 Chevy Cameo pickup truck; and Ray Allen, 1930 Ford Model A truck.
Event sponsors included Gateway Ford-Nissan, Bachman-Bernard, Greeneville Federal Bank, Marsh Petroleum, Towne Square Shopping Center, C&C Millwright & Maintenance, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Greeneville Parks and Recreation, Apex Bank, Critters Corner Market, Pro Service Auto Center and The Greeneville Sun.