Greene County residents were picking up the pieces over the weekend after a powerful storm system roared across the region Friday afternoon.
High winds tore the roof off a double-wide mobile home on Kelley Gap Road in the Camp Creek community. No injuries were reported.
Strong winds damaged structures and utility poles elsewhere and took down trees and power lines. Other sections of Greene County experienced powerful gusts but were spared significant damage.
Power outages were reported in parts of Greene County as the fast-moving storm system tracked through the region late Friday afternoon.
The Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management completed an initial assessment of the storm’s effects on Saturday.
“Trees and power lines and power poles and things like that were down,” emergency management Director Heather Sipe said.
The roof of the mobile home on Kelley Gap Road in the Camp Creek community blew off as the storm passed overhead. Owner Hayley Stills escaped injury.
Stills posted photos of the destruction on social media.
“This is what happened to me today. All of the animals are safe. (Sheriff) Wesley Holt says it is a total loss,” Stills wrote.
The mobile home was deemed unsafe for occupancy by a county building inspector. The
American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee was notified.
“Red Cross advised me that they would be on site (Saturday) to assess the damage and offer any assistance needed. We will be following up to ensure the needs of the homeowner are meet during this process,” Sipe said.
Preliminary information about the storm by emergency management states that at least 20 trees came down on county roads and two more were down on state roads.
Several utility poles and attached power lines were damaged. At the peak of the storm about 4:20 p.m. Friday, Greeneville Light & Power System reported that 1,306 customers were without power. Electricity had been restored as of Saturday afternoon to all GL&PS customers.
A peak wind gust of nearly 77 miles per hour was measured in Camp Creek during the storm. Wind gusts of 62 and 56 miles per hour were reported in Greeneville.
First responders were busy during and after the weather event.
“We had numerous calls during the peak of the storm. It took several response agencies to cover calls related to and not directly related to the storm,” Sipe said.
The Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department was busy for about five hours on calls relating to the storm, fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
The wind pushed a utility pole down onto power lines in the 1700 block of Erwin Highway. Firefighters also responded to a downed utility pole down on power lines on Twin Oaks Drive.
Trees were down and some structure damage was reported in the Chuckey-Limestone-Telford area.
“It was sporadic where we had high winds,” Sipe said. “We had a lot going on. (GL&PS) did an amazing job of getting the power back on.”
The storm system passed through Greene County with no serious injuries reported. Other sections of the South were not as fortunate.
Over 300 incidents relating to wind damage, hail, heavy rain and tornadoes were reported in other states. At least 10 fatalities related to the storm were reported in Kentucky, Alabama and Mississippi.
Sunny but cooler weather returned Saturday to Greene County. Mostly sunny skies, with daytime highs in the 60s, is forecast for Greene County through Tuesday by the National Weather Service Office in Morristown.