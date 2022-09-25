Steven Bible (center, wearing the hat) of the Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club, stands with children who participated in the scavenger hunt at Hal Henard Elementary. They hold tools that were used to search for the hidden piece of ham radio equipment.
A group of ham radio enthusiasts went on the “fox hunt” scavenger hunt to search for a hidden radio in the trail next to Hal Henard Elementary.
Sun Photo By Mario Micallef
Josh and Kim Fox hold the found ham radio equipment that was hidden for the scavenger hunt.
Sun Photo By Mario Micallef
The Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club and the Greeneville Hamfest hosted the Ham Radio Swapmeet Tailgate Party at Hal Henard Elementary School on Vann Road from 8 a.m to about 11 a.m. Saturday. In addition to the swap meet, those in attendance were invited to participated in a transmitter fox hunt. A piece of radio equipment was hidden within the brush on a nature trail adjacent to the school. For more information about the radio club, go online to www.ajarc.org . The club is also on Facebook at Andrew Johnson Amateur Radio Club. The Greeneville Hamfest website is www.greenevillehamfest.com .